EcoLuxe™ Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoLuxe™ Expands Skincare Line with Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum: Advanced Hydration and Visible Skin Renewal

EcoLuxe™, the clean, affordable luxury skincare and wellness brand, today announced the launch of the EcoLuxe™ Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum, a next-generation treatment designed to deliver multi-layer hydration, support collagen production, and visibly rejuvenate skin. With a concentrated blend of hyaluronic acid, peptides, NAD+, and copper peptides, the serum continues EcoLuxe’s mission of offering pure, clinically effective formulas without hormone-disrupting chemicals.

The Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum features five types of hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, paired with a powerful peptide complex to firm and smooth skin. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and is crafted in small batches to ensure quality and efficacy.

“Our skincare launches are built on clean science and transparency,” said Camille Brooks, Public Relations Manager of EcoLuxe™. “This serum offers advanced hydration and visible renewal without the harsh ingredients often found in conventional anti-aging products.”

Key Features of EcoLuxe™ Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum

5 Types of Hyaluronic Acid – Provides multi-layer hydration for plumper, more radiant skin.*

Peptide Complex – Supports elasticity, firmness, and smoother skin texture.*

NAD+ and Copper Peptides – Advanced actives that help reduce fine lines and support skin repair.*

Clean Luxury Formula – Vegan, paraben-free, fragrance-free, and made without phenoxyethanol or EDTA.

The EcoLuxe™ Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum is now available on Amazon

and at EcoLuxeHQ.com

About EcoLuxe™

Founded in 2024, EcoLuxe™ is a clean, affordable luxury brand offering skincare and wellness products made in small batches for unmatched quality and efficacy. Each formula is crafted with clean, non-toxic ingredients designed to deliver visible results without compromise. We are passionate about what we create to put in our bodies as well as what we put on our bodies. EcoLuxe™ is a leader in the clean beauty industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

EcoLuxe™ Public Relations

askus@ecoluxehq.com

