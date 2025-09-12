EcoLuxe™ BRINGME Happiness EcoLuxe™ Logo

EcoLuxe™ launches BRINGME Happiness Gummies — plant-based mood support and immune health, now on Amazon and EcoLuxeHQ.com.

Happiness Gummies provide a clean, effective alternative for those seeking balance, positivity, and immune support without synthetic fillers.” — Camille Brooks, Public Relations Manager, EcoLuxe™

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoLuxe™ Expands Wellness Line with BRINGME Happiness Gummies: A Daily Boost for Mood, Calm, and Immune Support

Westfield, IN – September 12, 2025 – EcoLuxe™, the clean, affordable luxury skincare and wellness brand, today announced the launch of BRINGME Happiness Gummies, a daily blueberry-açaí flavored supplement formulated to support mood, stress relief, immune resilience, and whole-body wellness. With a thoughtful blend of clinically backed ingredients, the new gummies continue EcoLuxe’s mission of delivering effective, pure formulas without hormone-disrupting chemicals.

BRINGME Happiness Gummies combine saffron extract, GABA, passionflower, sea moss, and elderberry into a convenient two-gummy serving. This plant-based blend offers a non-drowsy way to help relieve stress, promote emotional balance, and fortify the immune system—all while being naturally flavored, vegan, and made with organic ingredients.

“Our BRINGME line is about helping people feel their best every day,” said Camille Brooks, Public Relations Manager of EcoLuxe™. “Happiness Gummies provide a clean, effective alternative for those seeking balance, positivity, and immune support without synthetic fillers.”

Key Features of EcoLuxe™ BRINGME Happiness Gummies

• Mood & Stress Support – Saffron and GABA help support calm, positive mood balance.*

• Relaxation & Sleep Quality – Passionflower aids in natural relaxation without grogginess.*

• Immune Health – Elderberry and sea moss deliver antioxidants and essential nutrients.*

• Clean & Made with Organic Ingredients – Vegan, low-sugar, non-GMO, and free from artificial colors or preservatives.

BRINGME Happiness Gummies are now available on Amazon and at EcoLuxeHQ.com.

About EcoLuxe™

Founded in 2024, EcoLuxe™ is a clean, affordable luxury brand offering skincare and wellness products made in small batches for unmatched quality and efficacy. Each formula is crafted with clean, non-toxic ingredients designed to deliver visible results without compromise. We are passionate about what we create to put in our bodies as well as what we put on our bodies. EcoLuxe™ is a leader in the clean beauty industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

EcoLuxe™ Public Relations

askus@ecoluxehq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

