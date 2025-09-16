Wild West Ballads, LLC Announces New Music Genre: Wild West Country™

Singer with guitar and horse highlights the launch of Wild West Country™, a new music genre blending authentic frontier history with acoustic sound. Official logo of Wild West Ballads, LLC, the music company behind the launch of Wild West Country™, a new genre of historically inspired Western ballads.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild West Ballads, LLC has officially introduced Wild West Country ™, a new genre of music that blends historically accurate storytelling with the traditional sounds of American country and folk. The launch highlights a growing catalog of original ballads that capture the real people, places, and events of frontier history.Wild West Country™ stands apart by combining acoustic instrumentation—guitars, fiddles, upright bass, and light percussion—with narrative lyrics based on meticulous historical research. Each ballad is rooted in true stories of lawmen, outlaws, Native leaders, pioneers, and unsung heroes of the American West. Unlike modern country or pop-infused Western songs, Wild West Country™ emphasizes authenticity and respect for history while offering listeners a cinematic, emotionally resonant experience.“Every song we produce preserves a piece of history in music,” said Rick Kennerknecht, founder of Wild West Ballads. “This isn’t just entertainment—it’s storytelling with purpose. Wild West Country™ ensures the legends, struggles, and triumphs of the frontier are remembered in song for future generations.”Recent releases include Tombstone’s Last Stand: 13 Ballads and True Women, True West, with forthcoming albums including Buffalo Bill: The Life, The Legend, The Ballads and Prohibition Gangsters: 14 Jazz-Age Ballads. Tracks such as “Stagecoach Mary,” “Ballad of Big Nose Kate,” and “Where the Good Men Gone” showcase the range of subjects and the emotional depth that define Wild West Country™.Wild West Ballads will expand digital and retail availability in September 2025 with album releases on Amazon and Walmart, followed by the official streaming debut of Wild West Country™ on October 8, 2025, through Spotify and Apple Music.For editors, broadcasters, and industry partners, a complete Electronic Press Kit (EPK) is now available.About Wild West Ballads, LLCFounded by Rick Kennerknecht, Wild West Ballads, LLC produces historically grounded music inspired by real people and events of the Old West. Every song is an original composition crafted to honor American history and expand the frontier of Western music.

