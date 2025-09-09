Wild West Ballads Releases 'Tombstone’s Last Stand' A Musical Journey Through Gunfights, Legends, and the Old West
13 original Western ballads tell the true stories of Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Johnny Ringo, and the legends of Tombstone — based on history, not Hollywood.
Wild West Ballads, LLC proudly introduces a new sub-genre of country music: Wild West Country™ — historically grounded ballads that blend authentic frontier storytelling with the heart of country music. Each track brings to life the grit, grace, and legends of the American West, setting Wild West Ballads apart as pioneers of this emerging style.
The project was developed by Rick Kennerknecht, who wrote all lyrics, in collaboration with Peter Sherayko, whose deep knowledge of Old West firearms and culture informed the historical detail. The album was produced by Wild West Ballads, LLC, ensuring that both the storytelling and the sound remain true to the spirit of the frontier.
“Every song is written to stand on its own, but together they tell the broader story of a town too tough to die,” said Kennerknecht. “Tombstone isn’t just history — it’s a living legend, and this album is our way of carrying that legacy forward.”
The album is the first in a growing catalog of historically grounded Western ballads produced by Wild West Ballads. Future releases include True Women and True West (September 2025) and The Life of Buffalo Bill (November 2025). More details and upcoming projects can be found at WildWestBallads.com. Fans can also follow updates and behind-the-scenes stories on the official Wild West Ballads Facebook page.
Album Details
Album: Tombstone’s Last Stand: 13 Ballads
Lyrics: Rick Kennerknecht
Production: Wild West Ballads, LLC
Collaboration: Peter Sherayko (historical firearms & cultural expertise)
Available: Now on Bandcamp
About Wild West Ballads, LLC
Wild West Ballads produces original music inspired by the legends, lawmen, and outlaws of American history. Each ballad is rooted in factual storytelling, blending the tradition of frontier folk songs with a cinematic style that brings history to life. By combining lyrical authenticity with vivid musical imagery, Wild West Ballads preserves Western heritage through song for modern audiences worldwide.
