Wild West Ballads Releases 'Tombstone’s Last Stand' A Musical Journey Through Gunfights, Legends, and the Old West

Tombstone’s Last Stand: 13 Ballads – Album Cover

13 original Western ballads tell the true stories of Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Johnny Ringo, and the legends of Tombstone — based on history, not Hollywood.

These songs bring Tombstone’s history to life through music, rooted in fact not film.” — Rick Kennerknecht, Lyricist & Producer, Wild West Ballads

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13 tracks cover infamous figures such as Curly Bill Brocius, Johnny Ringo, Doc Holliday, and Wyatt Earp, culminating in the legendary Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Each ballad combines historical research with vivid storytelling, offering listeners a musical journey through the streets of Tombstone, Arizona. The songs are based on historical facts and documented accounts — not the Hollywood movie "Tombstone" — ensuring an authentic perspective on the people and events of the Old West.Wild West Ballads, LLC proudly introduces a new sub-genre of country music: Wild West Country™ — historically grounded ballads that blend authentic frontier storytelling with the heart of country music. Each track brings to life the grit, grace, and legends of the American West, setting Wild West Ballads apart as pioneers of this emerging style.The project was developed by Rick Kennerknecht, who wrote all lyrics, in collaboration with Peter Sherayko, whose deep knowledge of Old West firearms and culture informed the historical detail. The album was produced by Wild West Ballads, LLC, ensuring that both the storytelling and the sound remain true to the spirit of the frontier.“Every song is written to stand on its own, but together they tell the broader story of a town too tough to die,” said Kennerknecht. “Tombstone isn’t just history — it’s a living legend, and this album is our way of carrying that legacy forward.”The album is the first in a growing catalog of historically grounded Western ballads produced by Wild West Ballads. Future releases include True Women and True West (September 2025) and The Life of Buffalo Bill (November 2025). More details and upcoming projects can be found at WildWestBallads.com . Fans can also follow updates and behind-the-scenes stories on the official Wild West Ballads Facebook page.Album DetailsAlbum: Tombstone’s Last Stand: 13 BalladsLyrics: Rick KennerknechtProduction: Wild West Ballads, LLCCollaboration: Peter Sherayko (historical firearms & cultural expertise)Available: Now on Bandcamp About Wild West Ballads, LLCWild West Ballads produces original music inspired by the legends, lawmen, and outlaws of American history. Each ballad is rooted in factual storytelling, blending the tradition of frontier folk songs with a cinematic style that brings history to life. By combining lyrical authenticity with vivid musical imagery, Wild West Ballads preserves Western heritage through song for modern audiences worldwide.

