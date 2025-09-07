Update St. Johnsbury Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
***Summary updated to show the correct date Greene was last seen (09/07/25)***
VSP News Release- Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE: Runaway Juvenile
CASE#: 25A4007902
RANK/TROOPERNAME: Tpr. Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/07/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon VT
Juvenile: Cathleen Greene
Age: 14
Residence: Lyndon VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was notified that Cathleen Greene had left from a friend's residence on Lily Pond Road, Lyndon. It was reported Greene left from the residence on foot 9/7/25 at approximately 0630 hours travelling South. There are no specific concerns for Greene's safety however her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Greene was described as Caucasian, approximately 5’5", 130 pounds, brown eyes and long brown hair last seen wearing all black clothing. A picture of Greene is attached with this news release. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Greene, is urged to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
