Vascular surgeons use innovative device for Veteran care

Vascular surgeons at the Houston VA Medical Center recently used a cutting-edge surgical device, Zenith Branch Iliac Bifurcation (ZBIS), to treat iliac and aortoiliac artery aneurysms. Doctors Besma Nejim and Natasha Hansraj, along with the vascular surgery team, successfully performed the procedure on Navy Veteran Clifford Brock earlier this month.

The minimally invasive new device, approved by the FDA in July, is designed to treat aortoiliac and iliac aneurysms while preserving blood flow to the internal iliac artery. The iliac artery is one of the large arteries that carry blood from the abdominal aorta into the pelvis and pelvic organs.

“Veterans with these types of aneurysms often face significant risks, including clot formation and potential ruptures, which can lead to severe complications,” Nejim said. “The new ZBIS graft not only addresses these risks but also enhances the quality of life for patients—offering durable aneurysm repair and maintaining internal iliac function.”

For Brock, the journey to recovery was particularly challenging. He had successful surgery in 2010 to fix an aneurysm, but having lost his wife to a brain aneurysm in 1988, he was understandably apprehensive last year upon learning about his two additional aneurysms. “When the doctors told me about this new device, I was thrilled,” he said. “It felt like a second chance.”

Following the procedure, Brock said he is doing “great.” He is now able to get around much better, enjoying outings with his son and incorporating walking into his routine for exercise. “I feel much better,” he said.

Nejim has a special passion for providing exceptional patient care and advancing medical knowledge. She said Veterans often have complex medical histories that make surgeries especially challenging. “Adding the ZBIS to our surgical toolbox will save lives,” she said.

Initially deemed too ill for surgery in Seattle due to multiple health issues and prior aneurysm repairs, Brock’s situation changed after Houston VA’s vascular team treated him for six months before the surgery, helping him get in optimal health for the surgery. VA’s multidisciplinary approach with vascular medicine helped optimize Brock’s condition so he could safely undergo the surgery.

“At VA, we are committed to using the best and latest innovation while caring for our Veterans,” said Hansraj. “This new technology not only enhances our ability to treat Veterans, but it also reflects our ongoing promise to honor the sacrifices of those who have served in our military.”