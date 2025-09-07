CE issues directive for full effort in implementing preventive measures against risks posed by wind and flooding in order to ensure public safety amid passage of Typhoon Tapah

MACAU, September 7 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, chaired on Sunday evening (7 September) a working meeting at the Civil Protection Operations Centre to receive a briefing on the civil protection work under way in response to Typhoon Tapah, and to gain a full understanding of the deployment of relevant departments in response to the storm.

Mr Sam instructed all members of the civil protection management team to work together to minimise the risks posed by severe wind and potential flooding, and to ensure public safety. At the same time, he said it was necessary to plan and be ready to deploy post-typhoon recovery measures so as to ensure swift restoration to normality of residents’ daily lives, and to avoid disruption to their work and school schedules, following the storm’s passage.

The working meeting was attended by the Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; members of the civil protection management team; and representatives of relevant departments.

After listening to the briefing, Mr Sam pointed out that the civil protection management team, under the leadership of Mr Wong, had prepared various contingency plans to withstand Typhoon Tapah. The Chief Executive urged all public departments, as well as institutions from the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, to assume responsibility for safeguarding public facilities, documents, and archives, and to fully cooperate with the efforts being coordinated by the civil protection management team.

He thanked the civil protection management team and various governmental departments for their preparatory work and urged all individuals to work together to respond to natural disasters and safeguard Macao's overall social order, stability, and normal operations.

Mr Sam noted that, due to recurring tropical cyclones in recent months, the civil protection management team had remained on high alert, continuously preparing for and being ready to activate swiftly a comprehensive storm response mechanism at all times. He thanked the members of the team for their hard work.

Macao has continuously strengthened its civil protection mechanism over the years, including improvements to the city’s infrastructure to reduce the risks posed by severe wind and flooding, and various departments have accumulated extensive experience in typhoon response efforts, noted the Chief Executive. Combined with the recent high level of vigilance, Mr Sam said he was confident that the impact of Typhoon Tapah on Macao would be minimised. He also encouraged all members of the civil protection management team, as well as other departments, to ensure mutual support, cooperation, and the sharing of information, so as to work cohesively to minimise any impact on the city that might arise from the passage of Typhoon Tapah.

Mr Sam specifically instructed that, in response to a potential storm surge event and flooding risks brought by Typhoon Tapah, all departments must: closely monitor the situation in low-lying areas across the city; ensure that all flood control and drainage facilities are working properly; and prepare evacuation plans for residents if necessary, thus taking every possible measure to minimise the risks and impact of flooding.

The Chief Executive also stressed the critical need for stable supplies of water and power, directing utility companies, under the civil protection framework, to ensure uninterrupted services to meet residents’ essential needs. He emphasised the importance of post-typhoon restoration efforts, urging relevant departments to make early arrangements to restore residents' daily lives, in particular by clearing roads and resolving potential safety hazards.

During the meeting, Mr Wong stated that the Civil Protection Operations Centre had already deployed various typhoon and flood prevention measures. All members remained on high alert, handling all situations with urgency and doing their utmost to protect the lives and property of residents. The relevant departments were closely monitoring the progress of Typhoon Tapah and would work to restore normal operations across the city as soon as safety conditions permit.

Mr Sam noted that civil protection efforts must be based on collaboration between the Government and the public, with the participation of community organisations. While Government departments must play a leading role in responding to natural disasters, the active participation of all sectors of society is of crucial importance, he stressed.

The Chief Executive called for robust public communication to ensure residents and tourists are updated on weather alerts and civil protection advisory notices. He advised people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, and to reinforce home-safety measures.