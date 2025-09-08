Bookminders Earns 2025 Top Workplaces Recognition, Receives Special Communication Award

Bookminders secures 2nd place in the small company category and earns the Communication Award for fostering a culture where employees feel informed and valued.

Our model proves that professional excellence flourishes in a culture grounded in collaboration, trust, and balance, where employees have the autonomy and support they need to thrive.” — Jessica Minkus, Bookminders CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bookminders has once again been named one of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Top Workplaces , ranking second in the small company category among 51 organizations honored this year. In addition to this placement, Bookminders was presented with the Communication Award, underscoring the company’s success in fostering a culture where employees feel informed and valued.Recognition for these awards is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey measures multiple culture drivers critical to organizational success, including alignment, execution, and engagement.In its fourth year of participation, Bookminders earned all 12 Culture Badges measured in the Top Workplaces assessment, ranking in the Top 1% for all firms. Each badge is granted to companies scoring in the top 25% or better of their industry within the past year, highlighting a workplace where employees feel informed and appreciated, leaders are trusted and supportive, innovation and openness are encouraged, and work-life balance is truly achievable.“Our management team is thankful that the supportive, transparent, and positive work environment we strive to maintain is authentically experienced by our staff and reinforces the high-quality work our clients receive,” said Jessica Minkus, CEO of Bookminders. “The Communication Award is especially meaningful as it affirms the trust we build by keeping our employees connected and informed. Our model proves that professional excellence flourishes in a culture grounded in collaboration, trust, and balance, where employees have the autonomy and support they need to thrive.”About BookmindersFor more than 30 years, Bookminders has provided timely, accurate, and cost-effective accounting for a variety of nonprofits, government entities, and complex businesses. Its unique, employee-centric approach affords work-life balance to a staff of degreed accountants while providing clients with access to highly skilled professionals they otherwise couldn’t afford.Drawing on extensive experience, Bookminders has developed templates and systems that are applicable in a wide range of industries. For nonprofit clients, Bookminders leverages special tracking features to simultaneously track grants, programs, donations, restricted funds, and provide comprehensive Board reporting. For for-profit clients, services include time and expense billing, automated reconciliation of cash, merchant and point-of-sale, job costing, and expense allocations. All clients receive a Year-End Package designed to streamline the work for auditors and tax accountants.

