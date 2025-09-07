Hosted.com provides All-in-One Web Hosting Security for Improved Protection

Hosted.com offers enhanced threat protection and monitoring powered by Monarx and Imunify360 Hosted.com’s Web hosting includes automatic SSL certificate installation and intelligent malware scanning Hosted.com’s Streamlined Backup and Recovery With a User-Friendly Control Panel

Hosted.com enhances safety for online businesses with a powerful, user-friendly web hosting security suite powered by Monarx and Imunify360

Hosted.com puts security first, integrating user-friendly features so businesses of any size can stay protected without deep technical know-how.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com’s all-in-one Web Hosting security system aims to enhance online safety for businesses by providing state-of-the-art cybersecurity features. This comprehensive range of tools enables secure web hosting by combining automated threat detection with proactive defense, thanks to collaborations with industry leaders Monarx and Imunify360.The company’s Web Hosting environment includes various components that integrate and work seamlessly behind the scenes. Specifically, server monitoring and intrusion detection to enable advanced prevention and cleanup, supported by machine learning-based software that proactively defends against both new and known threats. Features like the 1-Click WordPress security and pre-installed SSL Certificates complement partner solutions of enterprise quality from Monarx and Imunify360.Real-Time Threat MonitoringThe Monarx software partnership provides continuous traffic analysis and behavior monitoring for all websites. It uses sophisticated pattern recognition to identify harmful or suspicious activity.This includes unauthorized access, SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Once detected, the system automatically takes the necessary actions to address threats, along with providing comprehensive reports.Advanced Machine Learning ProtectionThe Imunify 360-powered security system provides proactive protection with advanced algorithms that monitor for both known and new zero-day attack patterns. This includes:* Analyzing server behavior patterns to identify anomalies.* Updating firewall rules in real-time to address new threats.* Utilizing intelligent file scanning to reduce false positives.* Adapting and responding dynamically according to the threat level.In addition to the above, Hosted.com provides comprehensive protection with the following built-in features:Automated Malware ProtectionThe system constantly monitors files and data throughout the server infrastructure with advanced heuristic detection to find both known and new threats. When malicious code is detected, it automatically quarantines and eliminates it to avoid disruptions to the server and the websites that are running on it.SSL Certificate EncryptionEvery hosting plan includes an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate to encrypt the connection between visitors' browsers and web servers. This ensures that sensitive data, such as login details, personal information and credit card numbers, remains secure and private during data transfers. While supporting visitor trust and maintaining search engine rankings. The SSL certificates are configured and installed automatically.Automated Backups and Easy RecoveryThe system automatically performs daily backups and allows customers to create manual backups before major site updates. Restoring data is simple, thanks to the included cPanel dashboard that allows businesses to recover files, data, or entire websites quickly and with minimal effort in a worst-case scenario.Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, emphasizes that security is at the core of their services, not an added extra. He states, "By integrating advanced security features designed with user-friendliness in mind, we're helping businesses of any size to maintain their online security without needing any in-depth technical knowledge."1-Click Security HardeningThis built-in feature simplifies complex security implementations through an automated process that hardens the security infrastructure against common vulnerabilities* Implements secure authentication protocols* Enables secure software updates and management* Configures specifically optimized firewall rules* Regularly scans and monitors for threats* Automates security patches and updatesHosted.com's partnership with Monarx and Imunify360 enhances its security infrastructure by utilising top industry expertise. These collaborations enable advanced threat detection, real-time monitoring, and proactive response mechanisms that adapt to changing online threats and hacking attempts.This comprehensive approach addresses the growing complexity of cyber threats while remaining accessible to beginners. The automated malware protection actively monitors and removes threats, while backup solutions ensure business continuity in the event of unexpected problems.About Hosted.comHosted.com is a domain name and hosting provider specializing in reliable, high-performance web hosting, including cPanel and WordPress Hosting plans. With a commitment to superior performance, security, and customer support, Hosted.com helps businesses thrive in online environment.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, the founder and CEO of Hosted.com, has over 25 years of experience in the domain name and website hosting industry. Under his guidance, Hosted.com offers the best products at affordable prices, including the registration of domain names, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting for SMEs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes.

Hosted.com - Empowering Small Business with Reliable Web Hosting Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.