FMU rises: Legal Victory and Leadership Transition Signals Bright Future

William C McCormick FMU $1B Plan Florida Memorial University FMU Flags

A Strategic Victory for FMU- a Bold Step Toward Student Empowerment

With his proven record in business and an unwavering commitment to the University, it’s our time” — Walt Weatherington, Chairman - Board of Trustees

MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that the recent favorable ruling by the judge denied the injunction, finding the request for an injunction was without merit. The Board of Trustees under the leadership of its Chairman Walter Weatherington performed within its authority appropriately. (Miami-Dade County 11th Judicial Court Case# 2025-015368-CA-01)

This is not only a victory for FMU but a clear affirmation of the truth and integrity that guide our mission. We are excited to announce that Mr. William McCormick, Jr., one of our own, will be at the strategic helm of FMU, leading us to new heights.

“With his proven record in business and an unwavering commitment to the University, it’s our time”, stated Chairman of the Board, Walt Weatherington, Sr. President McCormick embodies the spirit of FMU, and his leadership will be instrumental in navigating the challenges ahead”.

While the herculean tasks ahead of this administration will be challenging and continuous, we are committed to ensuring that our students achieve success in its truest form. As President McCormick emphasized, our mission is to equip our graduates with the skills and confidence to compete and thrive in any area they choose.

Together, we will forge a bright future for FMU, which will be marked by academic excellence and an unwavering dedication to our students’ success.

Law firm of Homer & Bonner, Defendants counsel www.HomerBonner.com Miami, Florida

FMU- Its Our Time!

