Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Annual Police Commemoration Day

Programme Director;

Families of our Fallen Heroes and Heroines;

The Acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia;

Deputy Ministers of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo and Mr Cassel Mathale;

Members of the Executive Committee (MECs) present;

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron and Members of the Portfolio Committee;

The National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola;

JCPS Directors-General present;

Deputy National Commissioners present;

Divisional Commissioners and Provincial Commissioners present;

Representatives from Organised Labour, SAPU & POPCRU;

All Members of the South African Police Service;

Distinguished Guests;

Members of the Media;

Ladies and Gentlemen;

Dumelang!! Avuxeni!! Ndi Matsheloni!! Sanibonani!! Goeie more!!

I stand here on behalf of His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who, due to pressing State obligations, could not be with us this morning.

The President asked me to convey his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen Officers, and he expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices made by the South African Police Service.

This ceremony is one of the commemorations I wish we could skip for a year, not because of its lack of importance, but because it would mean that no officers had fallen in the line of duty. Each year we commemorate this event, my heart is weighed down with sorrow, thinking about the child who has lost a parent, the spouse who has lost a husband or wife, and a brother or sister who has lost a sibling.

Given the young ages of some of these fallen heroes, I see parents who have lost sons and daughters, some of whom were breadwinners. As parents, you had to endure the unimaginable pain of laying your children to rest, grappling not just with the sorrow of your child's passing but also grieving the loss of hopes, dreams, and a future.

To the families gathered here, especially the spouses who now carry the heavy burden of grief, we say: South Africa shares in your sorrow. We know that your loss cannot be measured, for it is a wound that will never fully heal.

To the children of our fallen Officers, some of whom sit before us today, we say: your pain is our pain. Please be aware that your parents died as heroes and heroines, and their sacrifices are acknowledged by the whole country.

To the colleagues, the men and women of the SAPS who stood shoulder to shoulder with these Officers, we recognise your pain. You have lost teammates, mentors, and friends. We honour your courage to return to duty, despite the risks you face every day.

It is because of these kinds of risks that we are all here today at the SAPS Memorial Site to honour and remember 27 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during the 2024/2025 financial year. Last year, we mourned 39 of their colleagues. Together, that brings the devastating figure of 66 police officers killed in just two years. Sixty-six lives cut short while protecting our democracy, our communities, and our freedom. These deaths have ruthlessly torn apart sixty-six families.

This statistic is alarming, especially because these people might have led the SAPS to a safer, crime-free South Africa. Their sacrifice reminds us that maintaining the delicate balance between order and chaos is costly. It reveals the merciless nature of the criminals you confront.

Among the 27 remarkable individuals we are commemorating today, let us take a moment to remember two cherished individuals, the eldest and the youngest.

● Constable Boikokobetso Retlotlisitswe Sonopo, just 26 years old, with barely one year of service. On patrol in Mount Fletcher on the evening of 28 June 2024, his team was ambushed. He was robbed of his weapon, his uniform, and his life. He was a young man full of promise, taken from us too soon.

● Lieutenant Colonel Pieter Pretorius, aged 59, was a devoted father and seasoned investigator stationed at the Ermelo Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit. Just one year before his well-earned retirement, he was ambushed and gunned down on 16 January 2025 while returning from lunch. His killers sought to silence justice, but they will not succeed. To date, ten suspects have been arrested, a testament to our commitment that justice will prevail.

We should not allow these ruthless acts by criminals to continue. Criminals should never be free to roam our streets whenever they choose. Most importantly, as our community's first line of defence, you must always remain vigilant and never let your guard down.

Our Government stands firmly with the men and women of the SAPS. We are intensifying efforts to ensure your safety and to equip you adequately for the fight against crime. We are resourcing specialised units, investing in advanced technology, strengthening intelligence, and tightening laws to deal decisively with those who target police officers.

Let it be clear: attacking a police officer is an attack on the State itself, and it will be met with the full might of the law. We want to make sure that even touching a Police Officer carries the harshest punishment permitted by our laws, and where possible, tighten these laws.

Fellow Compatriots,

The rate of criminality, especially organised crime syndicates in South Africa, is a major concern. Drug trafficking syndicates, gangs and other forms of organised crime represent an urgent and growing challenge in South Africa. The killing of Sergeant Lawrence Mtshweni, who was shot and killed by more than seven armed robbers at a store in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga, on Friday, 08 August 2025, is but one example of the many senseless killings of our Police Officers.

Let me reiterate, as Police Officers, you must not die with your service firearms in your holsters. You have a duty to protect your lives; this means you must use force that is proportional to the threat that you face. You must not surrender to any form of criminality.

The government will continue to promote initiatives that unite society for a safer South Africa, recognising that crime is a shared responsibility between the police, community, and business sectors. We encourage citizens to collaborate with the police and Community Policing Forums to provide crucial information for criminal identification and arrest.

According to the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy (ICVPS), approved by Cabinet in 2020, the SAPS will need the support of all branches of Government and all facets of society to fulfil its constitutional mandate, which is to create a safe and secure environment for all inhabitants of South Africa.

The residents of this country are the most significant participants in the fight against crime. Communities must cooperate with, not against, the Police. Families, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and civic organisations all have important roles to play. When communities collaborate with law enforcement, they eliminate criminals' hiding places and restore safety.

We are also greatly concerned by reports of collusion between some of our own members and criminals. We encourage all of you to uncover wrongdoing inside your ranks, regardless of who is involved. As a nation, we rely on the SAPS to ensure that there is peace and order.

We must work together to solve the institution's inefficiencies and lack of public trust. As we memorialise the departed, we must also look to the future and take steps to improve the institution they fought for and dedicatedly served.

We must promote openness, accountability, and integrity within the SAPS. We must instil a culture of professionalism, respect, and compassion among our Police Officers. We must prioritise community participation, collaboration, and inclusion to build trust and enhance partnership between law enforcement and the general public.

The 27 Officers we commemorate today now take their rightful place on the Roll of Honour. Their families must know that, even in grief, there is pride. Their names will echo through generations as symbols of sacrifice and devotion to duty. They may be gone, but their legacy endures in the safety of our communities and in the freedom of our democracy.

As we lower our heads in remembrance and honour, let us lift our resolve through action. Let us stand united against those who threaten the peace of our nation. Let me leave you with this thought: when we protect those who protect us, we protect the very soul of our democracy.

On behalf of the Government, I express gratitude to Acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia; National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola; and SAPS Management for their leadership and dedication to the men and women in blue. We urge you to continue leading from the front, ensuring that no Officer’s sacrifice is in vain.

Once again, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of our brave Officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. May the spirits of our brave heroes and heroines find everlasting tranquillity. Let their bravery motivate us to create a South Africa that promotes safety, justice, and freedom.

I thank you.

