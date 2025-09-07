St. Albans Barracks / theft of Totem Pole in S. Hero / Request for Information



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2006496 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 524-5993 DATE/TIME: 09/06/2025 INCIDENT LOCATION: Mcbride LN, South Hero VT VIOLATION: Grand Larceny ACCUSED: Unknown/ Under Investigation VICTIM: Elliot Sender AGE: 78 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Hero, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating the theft of a Totem Pole (pic attached) which was taken off the lawn of a residence located on Mcbride Lane in South Hero. The theft was reported to have occurred between Thursday, 09/04/25 and this date, 09/06/2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans

