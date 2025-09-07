Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,715 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / theft of Totem Pole in S. Hero / Request for Information

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2006496

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                        

STATION:      St. Albans              

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   09/06/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mcbride LN, South Hero VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED:     Unknown/ Under Investigation                                            

 

VICTIM: Elliot Sender

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Hero, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are investigating the theft of a Totem Pole (pic attached) which was taken off the lawn of a residence located on Mcbride Lane in South Hero. The theft was reported to have occurred between Thursday, 09/04/25 and this date, 09/06/2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / theft of Totem Pole in S. Hero / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more