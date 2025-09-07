St. Albans Barracks / theft of Totem Pole in S. Hero / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006496
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/06/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mcbride LN, South Hero VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown/ Under Investigation
VICTIM: Elliot Sender
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Hero, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are investigating the theft of a Totem Pole (pic attached) which was taken off the lawn of a residence located on Mcbride Lane in South Hero. The theft was reported to have occurred between Thursday, 09/04/25 and this date, 09/06/2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.