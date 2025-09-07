Seafood Market to Hit USD 240 Billion by 2035: Fuelled by 2.77% CAGR Growth

Seafood Industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seafood Market OverviewThe global Seafood Market is charting a course of steady growth and evolving dynamics as it navigates shifting consumer preferences, sustainability imperatives, and technological innovations. Valued at approximately USD 172.9 billion in 2023, the market is projected to expand to USD 240 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.77% over the period spanning 2025 to 2035. This upward trajectory stems from a confluence of demographic trends, rising health consciousness, and breakthroughs in aquaculture. With global populations burgeoning and incomes rising, seafood is increasingly perceived as an affordable, protein-rich staple—bolstering its role in dietary patterns worldwide.KEY COMPANIES PROFILEDThai Union Group, Nissui, Mowi ASA, Bumble Bee Foods, Seafood Harvesters of America, _open seas, Maruha Nichiro, Highland Fisheries, Trident Seafoods, Dongwon Industries, Japan Fisheries Co, Columbia River Packers Association, Pacific Seafood, Marine HarvestRequest Free Sample Report - Receive a free sample report that provides a snapshot of our comprehensive research findings: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1971 Industry Development and SegmentationA key driver of this market’s resilience lies in the rapid expansion of aquaculture, which was responsible for over 50% of global seafood production, highlighting its central role in meeting escalating demand while mitigating pressure on wild capture fisheries . This shift underscores the industry's adaptation toward sustainability and supply-chain stability.Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the charge, with its seafood market valued around USD 60.0 billion in 2024, projected to rise to USD 85.0 billion by 2035. The region’s massive population base and increasing per capita seafood consumption stand as powerful catalysts for growth. North America, valued at USD 46.5 billion in 2024, is expected to expand significantly reaching USD 63.0 billion by 2035. Europe, too, maintains a strong presence, with markets growing from USD 40.0 billion in 2024 to USD 52.0 billion by 2035. Together, these regional dynamics underscore geographic diversification and rising global appetite.The seafood market’s end-use segmentation reveals robust demand across household consumption, food service, and processed food categories. Households continue to anchor consumption trends, bolstered by growing awareness of seafood’s nutritional value. At the same time, restaurants and institutional players intensify demand for high-quality seafood ingredients.Key TrendsSeveral trends are accelerating transformation across this vibrant market:Sustainability and ethical sourcing: Growing awareness of overfishing and environmental impact is fueling demand for responsibly sourced seafood. Consumers increasingly prioritize traceability and eco-friendly certifications—a paradigm shift that shapes everything from procurement to packaging .Innovations in aquaculture and processing: The rise in aquaculture production, such as the approximate 4 million-tonne increase noted between 2015 and 2016, underscores how advanced farming methods bolster supply resilience. Concurrently, processing technologies are evolving, enhancing product shelf life and enabling value-added seafood offerings.

E-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels: The proliferation of online platforms has revolutionized seafood distribution. Digital channels are connecting producers and consumers more efficiently, enabling fresh and frozen seafood to reach markets previously beyond reach, supporting both accessibility and growth.Plant-based seafood alternatives: As flexitarian and vegetarian diets gain traction, plant-based seafood substitutes are emerging, offering compelling options for health-conscious and environmentally minded consumers.Market DriversHealth consciousness and protein demand: Seafood’s reputation as a nutrient-dense, low-fat protein source drives consumer preference. Rising global health awareness continues to tilt dietary habits in favor of seafood.

Aquaculture expansion: With aquaculture accounting for over half of all seafood production, its continued growth ensures supply stability and cost efficiencies—key to meeting surging demand.

Technological innovation: From farming and harvesting to processing and packaging, advancements improve yield, reduce waste, and enhance food safety.

Digital retail platforms: E-commerce and online sales have become central for both premium and convenience-oriented seafood offerings, making the market more accessible and consumer-friendly. Many regions still lack the necessary logistics, leading to quality degradation or wastage.Price volatility and raw-material costs: Fluctuations in fish stocks, feed prices, and fuel costs can disrupt pricing consistency, affecting profitability and affordability.Regulatory pressures: Differing food safety regulations across markets, plus rising import restrictions, require continuous compliance efforts and can strain exporters.Concluding OutlookIn summary, the global seafood market is poised for consistent growth—growing from USD 172.9 billion in 2023 to USD 240 billion by 2035—driven by demographic expansion, rising health consciousness, and aquaculture-led production gains. The market's structural segmentation across households, food service, and processing channels ensures resilience and adaptability.Key trends—ranging from sustainability and digital retailing to plant-based innovation—highlight dynamic market evolution. Meanwhile, aquaculture, technology, and health trends remain core growth engines. As we look ahead, stakeholders equipped with strategic agility—embracing responsible sourcing, digital distribution, and consumer-centric innovation—are best positioned to ride the wave of growth in this vital global market.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 Market Introduction
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
5 Market Dynamics
6 Market Factor Analysis 