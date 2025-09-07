Royalton Barracks / 2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2004951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/06/2025 2106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, Vermont

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Adam M. Kenyon

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined Kenyon (36) had caused bodily pain and injury to a domestic partner. During the investigation Troopers discovered Kenyon had been previously convicted of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault in 2020.

Kenyon was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Kenyon was held without bail and given court ordered conditions. Kenyon was citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time. Kenyon was then transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025– 1300 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks