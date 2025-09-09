Argent LNG Selects Baker Hughes LM9000 Gas Turbine Technology for Base Load Energy at Port Fourchon

Argent LNG Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG Argent LNG LM9000 Argent LNG

Ensuring Efficient and Reliable Power with 24-Hour Swap-Out Capability for Argent LNG’s Flagship LNG Export Terminal

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , a leading U.S. LNG developer, today announced its intention to purchase Baker Hughes LM9000 gasturbine driven electric generators, upon final investment decision, to potentially extend a portion of the power supply to power also the local Port Fourchon infrastructure, where the company is building its flagship 25 MTPA Port Fourchon LNG export terminal. This strategic decision, which builds on the previously announced selection of Baker Hughes as the project’s leading technology provider for liquefaction modules and power generation equipment for the entire Argent LNG Facility, underscores Argent LNG’s focus on operational reliability, efficiency, and emissions reduction, with advanced measures in place to ensure continuous power supply. “The Baker Hughes LM9000 turbine is best-in-class technology across all fronts — unmatched in efficiency, flexibility, durability, and low emissions,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “By incorporating LM9000 turbine technology into our Port Fourchon facility, we are ensuring stable, resilient base load power. These turbines are designed for rapid replacement, minimizing downtime during maintenance thanks to a 24-hour engine swap capability.”The LM9000 is an aeroderivative gas turbine in the 65+ MW power range, engineeredfor high efficiency, rapid start-up capabilities, and continuous, reliable power for complexLNG operations. It will serve as the backbone of Argent LNG’s balance of plant, powering the facility’s utilities, refrigeration, and other essential systems. By integrating these turbines with a 24-hour swap-out plan, Argent LNG strengthensPort Fourchon’s operational resilience:Reliable Base Load Energy: Ensures consistent power for all plant operations. High Efficiency: Optimizes fuel usage and carbon emissions.Operational Flexibility: Supports variable LNG production levels and future integration of renewable energy or carbon capture solutions.Rapid Swap-Out Capability: Minimizes downtime during maintenance shutdowns, maintaining continuous operations. Best-in-Class Technology: Baker Hughes delivers proven, world-leading gas turbine performance and reliability across all operational fronts. This announcement underscores Argent LNG’s commitment to delivering a world-class, resilient, and environmentally responsible LNG export facility for global markets.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is developing a 25 MTPA LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with strategic access to pipeline networks and equity gas in the Gulf of Mexico. The project is designed to deliver reliable, lower-carbon U.S. LNG to global markets, combining advanced engineering with operational excellence to set a new standard for the LNG industry.

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.