TOYO Announces Launch of Keysight’s Enhanced PXE EMI Receiver

Enhanced PXE EMI Receiver

1 GHz Gapless Measurement Bandwidth Cuts Test Time by Two-Thirds, Boosting EMC Testing Efficiency

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOYO Corporation, a long-standing technology and business collaborator of Keysight Technologies, announced the availability of the enhanced PXE EMI receiver on July 22, 2025.



The PXE’s real-time measurement range has been expanded from 350 MHz to 1 GHz, allowing the entire 30 MHz to 1 GHz spectrum to be captured in a single step instead of three. This reduces test time by approximately two-thirds, significantly improving EMC testing efficiency.

As industries such as automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics continue to advance, electrification and the use of higher frequencies are accelerating—while development cycles grow shorter. This shift has made EMC testing more critical than ever, as manufacturers must keep pace with a rising number of devices and increasingly complex compliance standards. In the automotive sector, the proliferation of electronics driven by electrification and autonomous driving technologies has significantly increased the testing burden. Ensuring compliance with global EMC standards is essential for market access, making faster, more efficient testing a priority.

Since 2018, TOYO has delivered a high-speed, efficient EMC testing solution by combining Keysight’s PXE EMI receiver with its proprietary EPX emissions measurement software. Emissions—unwanted electromagnetic noise generated by electronic devices—are a key focus of EMC testing. Building on the success of this solution, TOYO now introduces an enhanced version of the PXE with significantly expanded capabilities.

With the frequency range of a single real-time scan now extended from 350 MHz to 1 GHz, electromagnetic noise measurements from 30 MHz to 1 GHz—previously requiring three steps—can be completed in one. This reduces measurement time to approximately one-third of what was previously required. Additionally, by capturing all emitted electromagnetic noise in a single process, the source of interference can be quickly identified, enabling early implementation of countermeasures. This not only reduces the need for retesting but also enhances overall testing efficiency and reliability.

The solution is further strengthened by EPX, TOYO’s Emissions Measurement and Evaluation Software, developed using two patented technologies. Even engineers with limited EMC experience can quickly set up accurate, reliable test environments for compliance testing and noise analysis.

With these enhanced capabilities, the combined PXE and EPX solution streamlines emissions measurement, helping to shorten development cycles and improve product quality.

PXE Key Features:

• Continuously monitors noise across the full measurement bandwidth, providing gapless detection with no missed emissions

• Offers a maximum real-time scan bandwidth of 1 GHz

For more information including sales inquiries, please visit www.toyotechus.com/emc.

About TOYO Corporation

Founded in 1953, TOYO Corporation (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan) contributes to technological innovations as a leading provider of advanced measurement solutions. Through its variety of business segments—ICT (Information and Communication Technologies), Automobiles, Energy, EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility), Ocean Defense and Security, Software Development, Life Science, and Information Security—the company is focused on providing solutions to emerging markets such as 5G networks, clean energy, and autonomous vehicle development. TOYO also makes significant R&D investments to develop in-house technologies and products. Its growth strategies include expanding its market presence in the United States and China, where it has established subsidiaries. By offering the most advanced market-based solutions, TOYO is at the forefront of shaping a safe and environmentally friendly society and developing industries.

