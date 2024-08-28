First in Japan to Achieve 600 V/m in Accredited Field Probe Calibration

Calibration turnaround time significantly reduced with Japan-based service, boosting product development efficiency

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOYO Corporation announced that its calibration laboratory is the first in Japan to extend field strength to 600 V/m (volts per meter) for calibrating field probes used in immunity testing of in-vehicle electronic devices. Accredited by A2LA under the international standard ISO/IEC 17025, TOYO launched this calibration service on August 1, 2024.

With the advancement of technologies driving vehicle electrification and automated driving, the number of in-vehicle electronic devices is rapidly increasing across various applications such as drive control, safety, and communication. These electronic devices are susceptible to electromagnetic noise from both inside and outside the vehicle, making immunity testing increasingly crucial to ensure they function properly under such conditions.

Immunity testing includes radar pulse testing, which simulates the harsh electromagnetic environments typically encountered under aircraft monitoring radars. These tests require radar pulses with field strengths as high as 600 V/m, and field probes are used to verify the presence of this field strength. To accurately measure the field strength, it is essential to maintain the performance and accuracy of the field probes through regular calibration. However, despite the need for calibration at 600 V/m for radar pulse tests, no calibration lab was previously equipped to handle this requirement.

TOYO has successfully expanded its field probe calibration capabilities to 600 V/m by leveraging the immunity test facilities of its new subsidiary, TOYO EMC Engineering, which specializes in testing in-vehicle electronic devices, along with TOYO's expertise in field probe calibration. On June 18, 2024, TOYO received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) for this extended scope, making it the first company in Japan to offer accredited calibration services for field probes up to 600 V/m. This advancement significantly reduces calibration turnaround time for customers, particularly in Asia.

Previously, field probe users in Japan and other Asian countries had to send their probes to distant calibration labs if they required calibration at 600 V/m. In response, TOYO has launched its accredited calibration service in neighboring countries, utilizing its global sales network established since the introduction of TOYO’s EMC test systems outside Japan in 1995. TOYO has expanded its sales reach from South Korea and China to the United States, delivering over 350 systems to date.

In addition to offering measuring instruments and measurement solutions, TOYO provides essential services like calibration to ensure the proper maintenance and management of these instruments. As a comprehensive solution provider in the field of measurement, TOYO supports measurement needs in product development and quality control, contributing to enhanced performance in product development.

Main Features of the “Accredited Calibration Services for Field Probes”

• Calibration conducted in Japan

• Precision calibration at a 600 V/m test level, traceable to the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), U.K.

• Turnaround time: approximately 2 weeks

For more information, please visit https://www.toyo.co.jp/english.

About TOYO Corporation Founded in 1953, TOYO Corporation (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan) contributes to technological innovations as a leading provider of advanced measurement solutions. Through its variety of business segments—ICT (Information and Communication Technologies), Automobiles, Energy, EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility), Ocean Defense and Security, Software Development, Life Science, and Information Security—the company is focused on providing solutions to emerging markets such as 5G networks, clean energy, and autonomous vehicle development. TOYO also makes significant R&D investments to develop in-house technologies and products. Its growth strategies include expanding its market presence in the United States and China, where it has established subsidiaries. By offering the most advanced market-based solutions, TOYO is at the forefront of shaping a safe and environmentally friendly society and developing industries. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.toyo.co.jp/english.



Introduction to TOYO EMC Engineering

