Sky Eye Network Success: Walter Everett Jr. Transforms His Life and Business Through Sky Eye Network

Walter, founder of Got Drones Aerial Photography, LLC, has found both personal fulfillment and financial success through his membership with Sky Eye Network.

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walter Everett Jr., founder of Got Drones Aerial Photography, LLC , has found both personal fulfillment and financial success through his membership with Sky Eye Network (SEN) and training with The Drone Boss . A graduate of Drone Command Live on April 15, 2019, Walter has leveraged his passion for flying and photography into a thriving drone business that spans 14 states and continues to grow.Before joining Sky Eye Network, Walter ran a small restaurant maintenance company, constantly juggling broken equipment and exhausting work hours for modest pay. Life felt like an endless rat race with little time for family or personal joy. “I was missing happiness and freedom,” Walter recalls. “The work was too much for too little money. Bad math!”Walter’s interest in drones and aerial photography began decades earlier, flying RC airplanes since 1975 and developing a passion for cameras in the early 1980s. A failed attempt to start a drone business in 2018 left him frustrated and seeking guidance. Discovering Drone Command Live and Sky Eye Network changed everything. “Joining SEN was a no-brainer,” Walter says. “It gave me the structure, mentorship, and tools I needed to turn a hobby into a profitable business.”Since joining SEN, Walter has flown drones across the United States, specializing in commercial construction progression, aerial inspections, real estate, and 360-degree virtual tours. He has earned over $100,000 in his spare time, even using drone revenue to cover his mortgage for five of the last seven months. Beyond financial success, Walter finds joy in the craft itself and in teaching others. “As a flight instructor, the look of pure excitement on a person’s face when they fly for the first time is priceless,” he says.Walter has also found the flexibility to enjoy life more fully. Drone work has fueled vacations to Mexico, the Caribbean, Florida, and visits with grandchildren. “Flying drones relaxes me and lifts my spirits,” he explains. “There’s nothing I enjoy more than being out there in the air, capturing the perfect shot, and learning something new every day.”Through Sky Eye Network’s programs, including the Magnet Mindset Masters and Catapult Programs, Walter has also transformed his restaurant business, learning to delegate, plan strategically, and focus on ownership rather than constant labor. He emphasizes the importance of action for other SEN members: “Don’t wait to be perfect. Your aerial photos are already better than anything your clients have seen. Go take pictures, have fun, and make that first check—it will be your best day.”Got Drones Aerial Photography, LLC continues to expand under Walter’s guidance, with plans to transition into full-time drone work while maintaining a strong foundation in his restaurant business. He credits SEN, The Drone Boss, and mentors like Gina Eubank and Mark Stone for helping him achieve clarity, confidence, and growth.For more information on Walter Everett and Got Drones Aerial Photography, LLC, visit https://gotdrones.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.