VA honors last surviving member of historic “Six Triple Eight” Battalion

The Phoenix VA Health Care System honored Major Fannie Griffin-McClendon (Ret.), the last surviving member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, with a plaque dedication ceremony at Steele Indian School Park’s Memorial Hall on Aug. 21.

“The living history of the World War II generation is coming to a close, and at VA, we are committed to honoring them now and in the future,” said Elijah Ditter, Phoenix VA interim Medical Center director.

The event celebrated McClendon’s remarkable service and legacy with numerous tributes. She was presented with a VA Centenarian certificate, a lifetime membership to the Veterans of Foreign Wars from Pat Tillman Memorial Post 40, a proclamation from the City of Tempe, and a presentation by Congressman Greg Stanton (Ariz.), who awarded McClendon the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal granted to the Six Triple Eight in 2025.

Nearly 300 attendees gathered for the ceremony, which featured a presentation of colors by the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard, the National Anthem performed by Britahn Newbill, and a keynote address by Col. Wanda Wright (Ret.), director of the Office for Veteran and Military Academic Engagement at Arizona State University. Guests also had the opportunity to view artifacts from the Six Triple Eight traveling museum, curated by Vietnam Veteran James Marshall, whose late mother, Odessa Taylor Marshall, served in the battalion.

During World War II, constant troop movements led to massive mail delays that damaged morale across the military. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion—an all-Black unit of the Women’s Army Corps composed of 855 women—was tasked with clearing a backlog of millions of pieces of mail. What was expected to take six months, the battalion accomplished in just three.

McClendon, now 104-years old and the oldest female Veteran enrolled in the Phoenix VA Health Care System, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“I am honored to be recognized for the work the women did to get mail to the troops all over the world,” said McClendon. “I just wish some of the other women were here to see it, too.”

The bronze plaque honoring McClendon and the Six Triple Eight will be permanently displayed at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center.