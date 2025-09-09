UNITY FEST 2025 - A Celebration of Music, Food, Culture & Community

Unity Fest 2025 Poster

Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 2–9 PM | Estonian House Estate | Middle Island, NY

MIDDLE ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Long Island Cannabis Coalition proudly announces Unity Fest 2025, the region’s most exciting cultural celebration, set for Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 2–9 PM at the scenic Estonian House Estate, 20 Middle Island Boulevard, Middle Island, NY. Presented with the support of Planet Nugg, Unity Fest promises an unforgettable day of music, food, creativity, and community vibes to mark the official close of summer.Unity Fest is more than an event—it’s an experience. Guests will discover a full spectrum of entertainment zones across the sprawling 15-acre estate:Music Zone – Live performances from crowd favorites Noah’s Arc, Decoded, The Pressure Cookers, The Scofflaws, Souper Sabbath, and more, with reggae headliner IRIEspect and DJ Moodmaker spinning good energy into the night.Green Zone – Explore interactive exhibits featuring innovative lifestyle brands and visionaries shaping tomorrow’s culture.Creative Zone – Shop one-of-a-kind goods from local makers and watch live art unfold before your eyes.Foodie Zone – Indulge in a hand-picked lineup of food trucks, sip craft cocktails at the octagon bar, and soak in the scene from the poolside lounge.Adrenaline Zone – Catch the action of the Instaramp NY Skateboarding Competition, showcasing some of the nation’s best pros.Fun Zone – Dive into unique games, volleyball, trivia, treasure hunts, wellness activities, and surprises hidden throughout the estate.Unity Fest is designed for music lovers, foodies, explorers, and anyone ready to celebrate the final days of summer with creativity, flavor, and community spirit.Also, check out Planet Nugg’s favorite in-store brands showcasing their newest releases!Tickets:$25 General Admission$100 VIP (includes Pool Pass + Swag Bag)$10 Parking (limited—carpool encouraged)Proceeds benefit charityAll are welcome. 21+ event. Valid ID required.Join us at Unity Fest 2025 and be part of Long Island’s coolest end-of-summer celebration.For more information, please visit: https://liccunityfest.com/ About Planet NuggPlanet Nugg is a Long Island–based business dedicated to job creation, community partnership, and sustainable growth. With a strong focus on supporting local initiatives, Planet Nugg is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen while driving economic opportunity across the region.

