Planet Nugg Marked 1st Anniversary of Operations in Farmingdale with Community Partnerships, Job Creation, and Expansion

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Nugg proudly commemorated the first anniversary of opening its Farmingdale location on September 6, 2024. In just one year, Planet Nugg grew into a cornerstone of the Long Island business community, employing 50 full-time team members, forging meaningful community partnerships, and driving local economic development As the company marked this milestone, Planet Nugg prepared to expand its presence with a new store in Riverhead, expected to open in 2025. This second location will create an additional 25 full-time jobs, reaffirming Planet Nugg’s commitment to building opportunities and strengthening Long Island’s economy.Planet Nugg’s first year was defined not only by economic contributions but also by a deep dedication to community impact. The company invested in a wide range of initiatives supporting veterans, seniors, students, and families across the region. Among its many partnerships and contributions:Freebird Org – Free to Heal Workshop Series (Recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor)Pups of the Month – Adoption Awareness Campaign (2 dogs adopted through local foster homes)Paws of War – Supporting Veterans and Rescued AnimalsFarmingdale College – Annual STEM ScholarshipNorth Shore Animal League – Adoption Events (6 dogs adopted; $3,300 raised)Cove Animal Rescue – Adoption Events (2 dogs adopted; $3,000 raised)Seniors Day – Weekly summer program serving local senior residentsHealthy Aging and Wellness ExposNarcan Training in partnership with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s OfficePlanet Nugg’s leadership and community focus were recognized with numerous awards, including:Congressional Medal of HonorLong Island Cannabis Coalition – 2024 Trailblazer Award2025 PSEG Best of Long Island Award2025 En Vivo Latino Business Award“Our first year was a testament to the strength and spirit of Long Island,” said Dave Tubens, Founder and Owner of Planet Nugg. “From job creation to community engagement, we were proud of what we accomplished and even more excited about what lies ahead as we expand our footprint and deepen our roots across the Island.”Planet Nugg’s impact extended beyond job creation. As a proud Long Island-based business, Planet Nugg contributed to the region’s economic vitality through its tax revenues, which helped support essential services, including the Town of Babylon’s Mental Health and Anti-Addiction programs.“Our mission has always been to be more than a business—we strive to be a trusted neighbor and a partner in the growth and well-being of Long Island,” said Tubens. “Over the past year, we were honored to work alongside so many dedicated community organizations, and we look forward to continuing that partnership for years to come.”Planet Nugg reaffirmed its mission of creating jobs, giving back, and building lasting partnerships that enhance the quality of life for Long Island residents.About Planet NuggPlanet Nugg is a Long Island–based business dedicated to job creation, community partnership, and sustainable growth. With a strong focus on supporting local initiatives, Planet Nugg is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen while driving economic opportunity across the region.

