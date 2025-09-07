Smart Tech, Human Touch: Diane Tomb Calls for Balance Between AI Innovation and the Doctor–Patient Relationship

Smart Tech, Human Touch: Balancing AI and AFib Care Diane Tomb

Tomb and Associates Advisory Draws from Personal Experience Urging Policymakers to Protect Human Connection in Healthcare While Embracing Technological Advances

The future lies in blending AI's precision with human wisdom. Medical professionals, policymakers, and patients can collaborate to ensure tech amplifies the trust and connection at healthcare's heart” — Diane Tomb

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diane Tomb , founder of Tomb and Associates Advisory, is calling attention to the critical need to balance technological innovation with the doctor–patient relationship in healthcare. In a new article published today on her website, dianetomb.com , Tomb highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in detecting and managing atrial fibrillation (AFib) while cautioning that innovation must never come at the expense of human care.“AFib, or atrial fibrillation, is more than a medical term, it is a growing concern,” writes Tomb. “Right now, more than five million Americans live with it, and that number could more than double by 2030. Early detection is vital for effective management, and artificial intelligence is emerging as a transformative force in this space. Yet, as technology advances, a fundamental question arises about how we can best leverage AI's capabilities while preserving the human connection that lies at the heart of quality medical care.”For Tomb, the issue is deeply personal. She recalls her mother’s recent health scare, which underscored both the promise of technology and the irreplaceable role of compassionate care: “My mom recently had a fall that revealed heart issues among other health issues,” Tomb explained. These variations highlight why personalized approaches matter so much, and AI is rising to meet that need.”The article emphasizes the revolutionary potential of AI, from wearable devices that catch silent heart rhythm irregularities to data-driven insights that allow doctors to personalize care with unprecedented precision.“A smartwatch alerting someone to an uneven rhythm during a morning walk is no longer science fiction,” Tomb notes.Yet Tomb warns against allowing technology to eclipse the role of human empathy and trust: “A diagnosis delivered by an app might be accurate, but it lacks context like the reassurance of a doctor's steady gaze or a thoughtful explanation. We must guard against equating data with healing.”Beyond patients and providers, Tomb highlights the responsibility of policymakers to ensure that innovation strengthens rather than weakens trust in the healthcare system.“Policymakers have a role here too, crafting rules that spur innovation without sidelining relationships,” she writes. “We need investments in research that measure not just clinical outcomes, but patient satisfaction and trust levels.”Her conclusion is a call to collaboration across all sectors of healthcare: “The future lies in blending AI's precision with human wisdom to foster a healthier world. With thoughtful leadership, we can guide this evolution. The full article, " Smart Tech, Human Touch: Balancing AI and AFib Care ," is available now at www.dianetomb.com Often silent, AFib can go unnoticed while increasing the risk of serious complications like stroke or heart failure. Early detection is vital for effective management, and artificial intelligence is emerging as a transformative force in this space. Yet, as technology advances, a fundamental question arises about how we can best leverage AI's capabilities while preserving the human connection that lies at the heart of quality medical care.AFib is a personal reality for millions. My mom recently had a fall that revealed heart issues among other health issues. Consider the differences among patients. Elderly individuals, often in their seventies or older, face higher risks due to age-related wear on the heart. For them, symptoms might blend into everyday fatigue, making detection tricky. On the other hand, while AFib is rare in children, it can stem from congenital heart defects and demand swift, precise intervention to prevent long-term complications. Gender plays a role too. Men tend to develop AFib earlier, often linked to factors like high blood pressure, while women might experience it later in life, sometimes with subtler signs like palpitations during menopause. These variations highlight why personalized approaches matter so much, and AI is rising to meet that need.The promise of AI in managing AFib feels revolutionary. Traditional methods rely on occasional check-ups or EKGs, which can miss silent episodes. AI changes that by analyzing vast data sets to spot irregularities before they escalate. A smartwatch alerting someone to an uneven rhythm during a morning walk is no longer science fiction. Devices like these use algorithms to monitor heart rates in real time, flagging potential issues for follow-up. For asymptomatic patients, this means catching AFib early, potentially averting a stroke.AI enhances the remarkable work of cardiologists by personalizing treatment for AFib. By integrating patient genetics, lifestyle, and medical history, AI supports doctors in tailoring care with precision. For example, it can suggest optimized blood thinner regimens for elderly patients with mobility challenges, minimizing clinic visits while prioritizing safety.For children with AFib, AI combines imaging and genetic data to propose less invasive treatments, easing family burdens. It also recognizes gender-specific responses to medications, empowering physicians to craft more effective, individualized plans. On a broader scale, AI bridges gaps in access to care, enabling remote monitoring and data-driven decisions that improve outcomes, especially in underserved rural areas.With all these technological advances, patients still need more than data. We crave understanding. A diagnosis delivered by an app might be accurate, but it lacks context like the reassurance of a doctor's steady gaze or a thoughtful explanation.Elderly patients can especially feel isolated by digital interfaces, yearning for the familiar chat that builds trust. Younger ones, like parents of children with heart conditions, need empathy to navigate fear and uncertainty. Women, who sometimes report being dismissed in medical settings, rely on that human bond to ensure their concerns are heard.This brings us to the core challenge of striking a balance where AI enhances, rather than supplants, human care.Cardiologists and medical professionals, recognizing the value of AI, seamlessly integrate it into risk assessment and decision support while prioritizing personal dialogue. For example, when AI flags an irregularity in an elderly patient’s data, a physician might say, “The technology highlighted this pattern, but let’s discuss how you’re feeling in your daily life.” This approach, already embraced by experts, ensures the human connection remains at the core of exceptional care.Policymakers have a role here too, crafting rules that spur innovation without sidelining relationships. Guidelines that mandate clear communication about AI's role in care will help ensure transparency and build confidence. We need investments in research that measures not just clinical outcomes, but patient satisfaction and trust levels.AI is a formidable weapon against AFib and similar ailments, but it's hardly the whole story. Sure, a smartwatch can buzz when it catches an odd rhythm. That’s useful, however, real care goes way beyond notifications. We must guard against equating data with healing. The future lies in blending AI's precision with human wisdom to foster a healthier world.With thoughtful leadership, we can guide this evolution. Medical professionals, policymakers, and patients alike can collaborate to ensure tech amplifies the trust and connection at healthcare's heart. We can avoid choosing sides and instead focus on creating harmony. As we advance, let's commit to a system where technology and innovation serve humanity, one heartbeat at a time.Diane Tomb is founder of Tomb and Associates Advisory

