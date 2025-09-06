IntouchCX Commits to Long-Term Educational Sponsorship for 100 Children of Support Staff in Hyderabad

Started in 2024, the initiative sponsors education of 100 students Dishant Bhojwani - Global Chief Operating Officer at IntouchCX is the driving force behind the initiative

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntouchCX , a global leader in customer experience, AI Solutions, trust and safety and back-office operations, today reaffirmed its commitment to community empowerment and social responsibility program through the successful continuation of its Education Initiative in Hyderabad. Now in its second year, the program pledges long-term educational sponsorship for 100 children of the company’s extended support staff, including drivers, housekeeping staff, security personnel, and concessionaire staff . The initiative was celebrated at a special event on September 5 at the IntouchCX Hyderabad campus, where children, their families, and company leadership team came together to mark this milestone.Through this program, IntouchCX covers all school fees for eligible students, from initial enrollment through completion of their 10th-grade education. The initiative is open to children of support staff who have been with the company for at least one year, ensuring that the families who form the backbone of daily campus operations have access to stable and long-term educational support.At IntouchCX, our philosophy of ' We Have Scale & Soul ' is built on the belief that our success comes from lifting the entire community, not just our direct workforce. Dishant Bhojwani , Global Chief Operating Officer at IntouchCX, said, “Continuing the program for a second year reinforces our deep commitment to the dedicated individuals who form the backbone of our operations in Hyderabad. By investing in the education of our support staff’s children, we are investing in brighter futures and reinforcing our long-term commitment to the families who are an integral part of our operations."The event brought together nearly 300 attendees in a celebration of partnership and hope. Children received school essentials, such as backpacks and stationery, and participated in fun engaging activities. It was an opportunity for the IntouchCX Hyderabad leadership to connect directly with the families benefiting from the program. For parents, this represents both relief and opportunity. One parent shared, "As a security guard, my biggest dream has always been to provide my daughter with the best possible education. To know that her schooling is secure until she finishes high school is a weight lifted from my shoulders. This is more than just financial support; it is a gift of hope for her future."This ongoing effort by IntouchCX underscores its mission of building an inclusive, supportive, and people-first environment. By extending its culture of care beyond direct employees to its extended ecosystem, the company demonstrates authentic corporate citizenship rooted in long-term impact.About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world’s biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics. For more, please visit IntouchCX.com.

