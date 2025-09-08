Guba announces honorees for 2025 award ceremony in Barbados including Sir Richard Branson & Derrick Johnson CEO of NAACP

18 awardees from 11 countries include Dr Kelvin Greenidge, Governor of Barbados, the CEO of NBA Africa Clare Akamanzi, and former cricketer Sir Clive Lloyd

ACCRA, GHANA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GUBA [Grow Unite Build Africa] organization announced today they would be honoring 19 individuals at their award ceremony to be held in Barbados on November 12th, 2025. GUBA was established in 2009 to advance the African and African diaspora communities through trade, investment, and cultural diplomacy.In making the announcement, GUBA founder and President Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE said, “I couldn’t be more delighted to gather such a diverse and outstanding group of individuals from 11 different countries, who have each had an impact across multiple sectors of society helping move forward the African and Caribbean narrative. The diversity of those we have chosen, range from leaders in business, medicine, sports, public service, and female leadership. Each of them have bought diaspora communities together, and that’s what GUBA is about.”The 2025 GUBA Honorees are:1. John Hope Bryant – GUBA Global Impact Investment Black Star Award (USA)2. Dr. Velma Scantlebury – Black Star Award for Transformational Impact in Medicine (Barbados)2. Dr. Kevin Greenidge – GUBA Vanguard Award for Economic Leadership (Barbados)4. Dorothea Hodge – GUBA Diaspora Leadership Black Star Award (Anguilla)5. Reverend Amos Brown – GUBA Lifetime Impact Black Star Award (USA)6. Ms. Bience Philomina Gawanas – GUBA African Trailblazer in Academic & Public Service Award (Namibia)7. Sir Clive Lloyd – GUBA Sporting Excellence & Legacy Black Star Award (Guyana)9. Hon. Reta Jo Lewis – GUBA Global Economic Leadership Black Star Award (USA)9. Charlot Magayi – GUBA Black Star Innovator Award (Kenya)10. Hon. Michelle Greer, Esq. – GUBA Legal Trailblazer Black Star Award (USA)11. Ibrahim Mahama – GUBA Impact in Visual Arts Award (Ghana)12. Karen Blackett CBE – GUBA Black Star: Exceptional Woman in Leadership (UK/Barbados)13. H.E. Maria Fernanda Espinosa – GUBA Black Star Award for Transformational Global Governance (Ecuador)14. Maya Kirti Nanan – GUBA Commonwealth Black Star Award for Inclusive Youth Leadership (Trinidad & Tobago)15. Sir Richard Branson – GUBA Black Star: Global Citizenship Icon Award (UK)16. Clare Akamanzi – GUBA Black Star Award for Exceptional Leadership (Rwanda)17. Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong – GUBA Black Star Award for Outstanding Business Leadership (Ghana)18. Derrick Johnson – GUBA Global Impact Award for Civil Rights & Leadership (USA)Barbados is the first country in the Caribbean to host the GUBA Awards and Investment Forum. The event will be hosted in collaboration with, Invest Barbados, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., National Cultural Foundation and the British High Commission in Barbados.The inaugural GUBA awards took place in London in 2010, initially celebrating British Ghanaian achievements. Since 2019, GUBA has expanded to embrace a broader Pan-African and diaspora audience, making it one of the leading platforms celebrating African excellence globally.The GUBA Awards have been endorsed by notable leaders including H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (former President of Ghana), and H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou (former ECOWAS Commission President). Past awardees include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Cherie Blair, Sir Sam Jonah, Patrick Awuah, and Harvey Mason Jr.The GUBA awards on November 12th, follow the two-day GUBA Trade & Investment Forum, on November 10th & 11th. The forum will be co-hosted by GUBA Enterprise and the Government of Barbados, and will explore growth opportunities in tourism, infrastructure, finance, energy, and the creative economy.The 2025 theme for GUBA’s events is, Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny – Connect, Build, Renew, which emphasizes the power of unity, innovation, and heritage. GUBA continues to champion diaspora engagement, connecting global African talent and businesses to build a sustainable future.For those who chose to follow GUBA’s 2025 events in Barbados via social media, please note the following key Hashtags• #GUBAAwards2025 – the main event hashtag• #GUBAInBarbados – to showcase location and context• #ReclaimingOurAtlanticDestiny – to reflect this year’s theme• #GUBATradeExpo – for trade and business postsSocial Media Handles• Instagram and Facebook: @gubaawards• Twitter and Threads: @GUBAAwards• LinkedIn: GUBA AwardsLinkedIn: The GUBA Awards 2025 in Barbados is more than an awards night. It is a celebration of African excellence in the Caribbean, a reminder of our shared history, and a vision of what we can achieve together. From the trade expo to the cultural showcases, every moment reflects connection and renewal. #GUBAAwards2025 #GUBAInBarbadosFor more information, media accreditation, or partnership inquiries, visit www.gubaawards.com or contact media@gubaawards.co.uk

