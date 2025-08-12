GUBA Trade & Investment Forum and Awards Foster New Links with Barbados

Guba Awards

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grow Unite Build Africa Enterprise (GUBA) has officially announced the 2025 award nominees for the 16th edition of its Trade & Investment Forum and prestigious GUBA Awards, which will be hosted in Barbados from November 10th to 12th, 2025.The announcement was made at a high-level ceremony in Bridgetown, attended by Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason, President of Barbados, alongside the Barbados High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland who spoke about the strength of the collaboration between Barbados and the Continent.“The GUBA awards and trade mission represents a unique opportunity to showcase Barbados to high-net-worth individuals and potential investors from Africa. We have moved from talk to action and asked them to come. I am confident that once awareness is raised about what Barbados has to offer, and the boundless potential of Africa, increased travel and investment will happen in both directions.”GUBA’s founder and President Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE said, “I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our 16th year here in Barbados, a place rich in cultural legacy and economic promise. I’m deeply grateful to the government of Barbados for their tremendous support.” Lady Dentaa added, “This united effort reflects our collective vision of a globally connected, thriving Afro-Caribbean future. Together, we’re working to unlock sustainable economic growth while deepening bonds between Africa and the Caribbean.”One of the ways the bond between Africa and the Caribbean will be celebrated, is the first ever direct charter flight between Ghana and Barbados. The Airbus 333-200, which carries 230 people will leave Accra on November 9th and land in Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados later that day. The return non stop charter leaves Barbados to Accra on November 13th.The 2025 theme for GUBA’s events is, Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny – Connect, Build, Renew, which emphasizes the power of unity, innovation, and heritage. GUBA continues to champion diaspora engagement, connecting global African talent and businesses to build a sustainable future.The three days of activities commences with the GUBA Trade & Investment Forum, on November 10th & 11th. The forum will be co-hosted by GUBA Enterprise and the Government of Barbados, and will explore growth opportunities in tourism, infrastructure, finance, energy, and the creative economy.On the evening of November 12th, the GUBA Awards Ceremony will honour the 19 individuals and organisations whose work in transforming the African and Caribbean narrative has had huge impact across multiple sectors of society. They include Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin, and Derrick Johnson, CEO NAACP with others still to be announced.Five-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo who received a GUBA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 spoke to the importance of recognizing and celebrating members of the diaspora, “I was fortunate to go to Ghana to receive my GUBA award. I have received awards from around the world. I can’t tell you how many I have received. But to receive an award on my continent, means more than the five Grammy’s that I have.” Ms. Kidjo was in Barbados filming a special music video project.The 2025 GUBA Honorees Include:1. John Hope Bryant – GUBA Global Impact Investment Black Star Award (USA)2. Dr. Velma Scantlebury – Black Star Award for Transformational Impact in Medicine (Barbados)2. Dr. Kevin Greenidge – GUBA Vanguard Award for Economic Leadership (Barbados)4. Dorothea Hodge – GUBA Diaspora Leadership Black Star Award (Anguilla)5. Reverend Amos Brown – GUBA Lifetime Impact Black Star Award (USA)6. Ms. Bience Philomina Gawanas – GUBA African Trailblazer in Academic & Public Service Award (Namibia)7. Sir Clive Lloyd – GUBA Sporting Excellence & Legacy Black Star Award (Guyana)9. Hon. Reta Jo Lewis – GUBA Global Economic Leadership Black Star Award (USA)9. Charlot Magayi – GUBA Black Star Innovator Award (Kenya)10. Hon. Michelle Greer, Esq. – GUBA Legal Trailblazer Black Star Award (USA)11. Ibrahim Mahama – GUBA Impact in Visual Arts Award (Ghana)12. Karen Blackett CBE – GUBA Black Star: Exceptional Woman in Leadership (UK/Barbados)13. H.E. Maria Fernanda Espinosa – GUBA Black Star Award for Transformational Global Governance (Ecuador)14. Maya Kirti Nanan – GUBA Commonwealth Black Star Award for Inclusive Youth Leadership (Trinidad & Tobago)15. Sir Richard Branson – GUBA Black Star: Global Citizenship Icon Award (UK)16. Clare Akamanzi – GUBA Black Star Award for Exceptional Leadership (Rwanda)17. Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong – GUBA Black Star Award for Outstanding Business Leadership (Ghana)18. Derrick Johnson – GUBA Global Impact Award for Civil Rights & Leadership (USA)19. Professor Eudine Barriteau – GUBA Caribbean Trailblazer in Academic & Public Service Award (Barbados)About The GUBA AwardsBarbados is he first country in the Caribbean to host the GUBA Awards and Investment Forum. The event will be hosted in collaboration with, Invest Barbados, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., National Cultural Foundation and the British High Commission in Barbados.GUBA was established in 2009 to advance the African and African diaspora communities through trade, investment, and cultural diplomacy. The inaugural awards took place in London in 2010, initially celebrating British-Ghanaian achievements. Since 2019, GUBA has expanded to embrace a broader Pan-African and diaspora audience, making it one of the leading platforms celebrating African excellence globally.The GUBA Awards have been endorsed by notable leaders including H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (former President of Ghana), and H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou (former ECOWAS Commission President). Past awardees include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Cherie Blair, Sir Sam Jonah, Patrick Awuah, and Harvey Mason Jr.For more information, media accreditation, or partnership inquiries, visit www.gubaawards.com or contact media@gubaawards.co.uk

