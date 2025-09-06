EmpowerHer Journey Inc. Launches Micro-Grant Giveaway for Single Mothers – Applications Close September 30

Nonprofit organization provides micro-grants to empower single mothers with financial relief, resources, and opportunities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmpowerHer Journey Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting single mothers in building brighter futures, is excited to announce its Micro-Grant Giveaway Program, designed to provide immediate financial relief and resources to single mothers in need.Through this initiative, EmpowerHer Journey Inc. will award micro-grants to help cover essential needs such as childcare, education, housing, transportation, or launching small businesses. The program reflects EmpowerHer Journey’s mission to empower single mothers with the tools and opportunities necessary to thrive.Applications are now open and will close on September 30, 2025.“We believe that every mother deserves the support to pursue her goals without limitations,” said Italia Tornabene, Founder of EmpowerHer Journey Inc. “These micro-grants are just one way we’re helping single mothers step into stability, opportunity, and success.”Eligible applicants can apply directly through the organization’s website: www.empowerherjourneyinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.