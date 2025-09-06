FTC requests comments on noncompete agreements

The Federal Trade Commission Sept. 4 released a request for information on noncompete agreements. The agency said it seeks to “better understand the scope, prevalence, and effects of employer noncompete agreements, as well as to gather information to inform possible future enforcement actions.” Comments must be submitted at www.regulations.gov by Nov. 3.

The agency last year issued a final rule that would ban, as an unfair method of competition, contractual terms prohibiting workers from pursuing certain employment after their contract with an employer ends. The AHA and Federation of American Hospitals in February urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to vacate the rule nationwide.