AHA, others urge legislators to prevent Medicaid DSH cuts

The AHA and other national hospital organizations Sept. 5 urged Senate and House leadership to act on preventing Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital reductions from taking effect Oct. 1.

“Given recent legislative changes to the Medicaid program that will have a significant impact on coverage and access to care, we expect Medicaid DSH funds will be an increasingly vital resource to ensure DSH hospitals can continue to provide essential services to their communities,” the organizations wrote. “In addition, Medicaid underpayment is an ongoing financial challenge for hospitals serving our nation’s most vulnerable citizens, including millions of children. Now is not the time for additional cuts to Medicaid funding, as hospitals face a challenging economic environment.”

