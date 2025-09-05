Nevada Man Pleads Guilty to Promoting Fraudulent Tax Avoidance Scheme

A Nevada man pleaded guilty today to advising clients to commit tax evasion.

The following is according to court documents and statements made in court: Michael J. Moore, of Las Vegas, operated a tax and accounting business known as X Tax Pros. From 2015 and through April 2025, Moore promoted a fraudulent tax avoidance scheme called the “Special Tax Shelter Strategy.” Moore promised clients that if they paid him certain “fees,” he could prepare a tax return that eliminated the clients’ taxes owed to the IRS and, in most cases, create a large tax refund. Moore charged the clients tens of thousands of dollars in fees, which the clients paid from the refunds they received from the IRS.

To carry out the “Special Tax Shelter Strategy” Moore falsified entries on the clients’ tax returns. In many cases, he did this by falsely reporting that the client had sustained a large loss from one or more business entities that Moore controlled. In most cases Moore’s entities carried on no business, did not file tax returns, did not sustain or report any losses to the IRS, and did not report the clients as partners. For some clients, Moore falsified entries relating to cost of goods sold and royalty expenses.

In total, Moore caused a tax loss to the United States of more than $3.5 million.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Patrick Burns of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Anthony Lopez for the District of Nevada are prosecuting the case.