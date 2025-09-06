Submit Release
NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE WILLARD JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: September 5, 2025

Willard, Utah—The Willard Judicial Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Willard, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Kevin Christensen who resigned in March.


Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and city of residence:

  • Dustin D. Ericson, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of North Logan,
  • Bryan J. Memmott, J.D., Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Plain City, South Ogden, South Weber, Uintah and Woods Cross, resident of Fruit Heights,
  • Colt R. Mund, Attorney at Law, resident of Brigham City, and
  • Paul H. Olds, Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Farr West, Pleasant View, Riverdale and Washington Terrace.

A comment period will be held through September 15, 2025. Once application materials are provided to Travis Mote, the Willard City Mayor, he will have 30 days to make a final selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Willard City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

# # #

