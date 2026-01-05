JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele County, Utah—The Judicial Nominating Commission for Tooele County has scheduled a meeting on January 7, 2026 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Tooele County, Utah. The position will replace Judge John M. Dow who resigned in December. The Commission will begin the meeting at 10:00 a.m. in the Tooele Courthouse, which is located at 74 South 100 East in Tooele, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

# # #