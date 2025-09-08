Half a Million Stories in Sound: Michael Yanis Releases 'Echo of a Butterfly' Album
With viral hits “Piano Dreams” and "Queen" Michael Yanis turns social media success into GRAMMY® recognition.
The record includes the viral tracks Queen and Blue Notes, pieces that have inspired more than 500,000 Reels on social media in 2025 alone. It is not the first time Michael Yanis’s work has struck such a chord: following the breakthrough of Piano Dreams, he has now sparked three global social media trends in the past year — a rare feat for a contemporary classical composer.
Listeners consistently describe Michael Yanis’s music as soulful and healing, often noting the sense of gratitude and reflection it brings. His compositions seem to reach beyond entertainment, offering what many call “a moment of peace” in a noisy world.
Michael Yanis frames the record as deeply personal: “This album is deeply personal. It reflects the stories we carry within us — fragile, beautiful, and eternal. To see my music touch millions of people is the greatest honor.”
Created in close collaboration with his wife and producer Larisa Yanis, Echo of a Butterfly balances artistic intimacy with broad cultural impact. Together, they have shaped a release that feels both timeless and timely — a meditation on fragility, memory, and transformation that positions Michael Yanis as one of the leading voices in today’s neoclassical movement.
Queen by Michael Yanis
