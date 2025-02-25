Piano Dreams by Michael Yanis Becomes a Viral Sensation, Reaching 100,000 Reels on Instagram

Michael Yanis Composer of Piano Dreams

A New Viral Sensation Blends Classical Emotion with Modern Trends

LOS-ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned composer Michael Yanis, celebrated for his music at the Olympic Games, has taken the social media world by storm with his latest project, the Piano Dreams series. His heartfelt piano composition has achieved an incredible milestone, surpassing 100,000 reels on Instagram.Many prominent bloggers and creators have incorporated his music into their social media content, further amplifying its reach and influence. Some reels featuring his music have garnered an astonishing 18 million views, showcasing the versatility and appeal of his compositions.“I created a short but deeply emotional melody on the piano, not expecting anything extraordinary. To my surprise, it went viral, touching the hearts of thousands,” says Yanis. “This overwhelming response has inspired me to expand the Piano Dreams series, and I’m thrilled to announce that an official music video is coming soon, created in collaboration with the AI artist Andu.”Yanis expresses his joy, stating, “It makes me very happy to see the variety of videos that people create, from weddings and baby births to special moments and painting. It’s heartwarming to witness people reading poetry and making memories with my music. I am truly touched.” Just a few days ago, Michael released Piano Dreams 2, enriching the series and inviting even more engagement from his growing fan base.Family Support and Future AspirationsYanis attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his family. “They are my biggest fans. My wife, Larisa Yanis, is not only my partner but also my producer. Her passion for music and her help with everything inspires me to create beautiful music.”In addition to his musical ambitions, Yanis expresses a desire to write music for films. “I wish to connect with movie directors and create scores that enhance the storytelling experience. Film music has a unique power to evoke emotions, and I would love to be a part of that world,” he explains.Expanding “Piano Dreams” – What’s Next?Yanis is preparing for a tour featuring the Piano Dreams series, where he will perform live and share the stories behind his compositions. This tour aims to create a personal connection with fans, showcasing the beauty of piano music in an intimate setting.As anticipation builds for the next installment of Piano Dreams, Michael Yanis continues to push the boundaries of modern music. His journey serves as a testament to the enduring power of melody and emotion, proving that true artistry can thrive in any era—whether in the grand halls of the Olympics or in the hands of millions on social media.

