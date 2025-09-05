CTO to Launch Groundbreaking Tourism Intelligence Award at SOTIC 2025

Aliyyah Shakeer, CTO’s Director of Research

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will unveil a landmark regional honor — the Caribbean Tourism Intelligence Award — at this year’s State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), underscoring the region’s push toward knowledge-led growth and evidence-based policy.The award will be launched on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, during the Official State of the Tourism Industry Presentation by CTO’s Research Department. It will recognize individuals, institutions and firms within the Caribbean producing high-quality research and data-driven insights that strengthen the region’s global competitiveness while advancing sustainability, resilience and people development.“This award represents an important step in positioning the Caribbean as a global reference point in tourism strategy and innovation,” said Aliyyah Shakeer, Director of Research of CTO. “By recognizing those applying research, data and fresh thinking, we are reinforcing a culture of evidence-based decision-making — a cornerstone of our Reimagine Plan — that ensures growth is sustainable, resilient and inclusive.”The award will evaluate nominees — including researchers, consultants, educators, students, tourism professionals, firms and institutions — on three criteria: academic and scientific excellence, practical industry impact, and leadership in sector development.The initiative is rooted in CTO’s Reimagine Plan, a bold framework built on five pillars: sustainable and regenerative tourism, tourism intelligence, advocacy, market competitiveness and people development, with operational excellence driving internal reforms. The plan seeks to expand data infrastructure, boost skills training, enhance service standards, and align industry growth with global sustainability benchmarks.By spotlighting transformative research and practical innovation, CTO aims to fortify the Caribbean’s role in shaping the future of tourism in an era of climate uncertainty, shifting markets and fierce global competition.Details on award eligibility and submission guidelines will be released at SOTIC 2025 and through CTO’s official communications channels.Current SOTIC 2025 sponsors include Chukka Caribbean Adventures Barbados Limited, Environics Analytics, Liat Air, Tiki and Virgin Atlantic with additional opportunities available for organizations wishing to align with the region’s sustainable tourism development initiatives. For more information, visit https://sotic.onecaribbean.org

