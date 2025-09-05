Wyoming 120 highway project paving begins next week south of Meeteetse

Paving of an $8.24 million highway improvement project is scheduled to start Monday, Sept. 8, on Wyoming 120 between Meeteetse and the Gooseberry Rest Area.

The project begins at milepost 38.086 (just north of the Gooseberry Rest Area) and extends 13.3 miles north to milepost 51.385 on the south edge of Meeteetse (Highland Street).

Prime contractor is JTL Group, Inc., DBA Knife River, of Casper.

"Motorists can expect a paved driving surface during all work on the project," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

Highway improvements include a one-inch asphalt pavement leveling course, placement of a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening and other work from from milepost 38.086 (at the south end of the project) to milepost 43.925, and rotomilling of the existing surfacing, placement of a two inch asphalt pavement overlay, chip sealing, and minor slope flattening from milepost 43.925 to milepost 51.385 (Highland Street in Meeteetse).

Other highway improvements this fall include minor Americans with Disabilities Act work in Meeteetse, and construction of turning lanes at the Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance facility near Meeteetse.

Chip sealing of the project will take place in 2026.

"Motorists can expect traffic to be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers during milling, shoulder flattening and paving," Frost said. "Motorists can expect a maximum cumulative delay of up to 20 minutes during all work on the project."

Contract completion date is June 30, 2026. All work, except reclamation and chip sealing, must be completed by Nov. 15, 2025.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.