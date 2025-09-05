Governor Abbott Announces Disaster Unemployment Assistance Application Extension For Texas Flood Victims

TEXAS, September 5 - September 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has received federal approval to extend the deadline for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) applications relating to severe flooding that occurred over Fourth of July weekend. Individuals who may be eligible for DUA now have an additional 25 days—until September 29, 2025—to apply for assistance.

"Texans who qualify for Disaster Unemployment Assistance will now have until September 29 to apply," said Governor Abbott. "By extending the Disaster Unemployment Assistance deadline, more hardworking Texans will have the resources and support they need to rebuild. Texas remains resolute in support of these communities as they work to heal and recover."

Under the Presidential Disaster Declaration, workers and self-employed individuals in Burnet, Kerr, Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from severe storms and flooding may be eligible for DUA benefits.

Individuals affected by severe weather in the designated counties can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631.

Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by September 29, 2025.

DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available especially for victims of disaster, is available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits;

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household; or

Were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) continues to encourage Texans to report damage to homes and businesses using the online Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). These surveys help emergency officials determine eligibility for federal assistance such as DUA.