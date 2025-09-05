Hydrogen is expected to be an important tool for cutting emissions in the parts of Washington’s economy that are the most difficult to decarbonize by 2050. It also brings new economic investments and creates jobs statewide.

As Washington’s hydrogen market grows, it’s important for hydrogen developers to take steps that ensure their projects don’t harm nearby communities and tribes and provide these groups with benefits. It’s also critical for developers to work with communities and tribes in ways that are respectful, transparent and equitable.

The Environmental Justice Toolkit for Hydrogen Project Developers (PDF) offers guidance to help developers plan and put projects into action in a respectful way. The toolkit builds on state and federal efforts to improve consultation and collaboration with communities and tribal nations in clean energy development and practically advance environmental justice.

Commerce’s Green Electrolytic Hydrogen and Renewable Fuels: Recommendations for Deployment in Washington Legislative Report (PDF) revealed a critical need for state support and resources to promote meaningful engagement, equity and environmental justice in hydrogen project infrastructure development statewide. Washington’s Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act requires Commerce and other state agencies to include environmental justice in major decisions and direct spending toward creating environmental benefits for overburdened and vulnerable communities.

Although no longer in effect, the Justice40 Initiative and community benefits plan requirements for federally-funded projects set a new national standard for community and tribal engagement and promoted the adoption of Community Benefits Agreements.

Developed in partnership with Gridworks, the environmental justice toolkit was informed by extensive best practice and case study research, robust input and feedback provided by an advisory council consisting of representatives from industry, communities, tribes and subject matter experts.

The Case for Collaborating with Communities and Tribes in Clean Energy Development details how developers can benefit from engaging with communities and Tribes.

Environmental Justice in Washington offers an overview of the environmental justice actions and policies implemented by Washington State to address environmental and health disparities across overburdened communities and tribes.

Navigating Washington's State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) describes what hydrogen project developers can expect in the SEPA review process and how the toolkit can be a useful tool.

Guidance on Coordinating Development and Engagement Activities provides a list detailing a general development process for an energy project, including recommended community and tribal engagement actions for each step of the process.

Community Engagement Best Practices and Actions provides guidelines for engaging with communities in planning, constructing and operating hydrogen facilities in Washington.

Tribal Engagement Best Practices and Actions outlines best practices and actions as a starting point for engaging with tribes in planning, constructing and operating hydrogen facilities in Washington.

Addressing Potential Adverse Impacts and Concerns with Hydrogen contains overviews of potential adverse impacts and community and Tribal concerns across the hydrogen value chain that developers should be prepared to discuss and address.

Community Benefits Plan Guidance provides an overview of Community Benefits Plans, their components and considerations for developing them in collaboration with communities and tribes.

Community Benefits Plan Template lays out key questions and prompts for developing a Community Benefits Plan.

The toolkit is a voluntary resource for developers that is intended to strengthen collaboration, improve transparency, and help ensure that hydrogen development contributes to better clean energy equity and environmental justice in Washington state. Effective and meaningful use of the toolkit does not require consultation with or feedback from Commerce.

