Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,623 in the last 365 days.

BCI A-Troop East/Sex Offender Registry violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4007781

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det SGT Lyle Decker                        

STATION:  BCI A-Troop East                   

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: December 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: Sex offender registry violation

 

ACCUSED:  Raymond Kitchens                                             

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In August 2025 the Vermont Sex Offender Registry requested the Vermont State Police to do a registry check on Raymond Kitchens. During the investigation it was learned Kitchens moved from his residence in Barnet in December 2024 without notifying the Vermont Sex Offender Registry within three days of moving which is a violation. On 9/5/25, Kitchens came to the barracks and was cited into Caledonia County Court for 9/8/25 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  9/8/25 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Caledonia County

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BCI A-Troop East/Sex Offender Registry violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more