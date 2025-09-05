BCI A-Troop East/Sex Offender Registry violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4007781
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: BCI A-Troop East
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: December 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VIOLATION: Sex offender registry violation
ACCUSED: Raymond Kitchens
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In August 2025 the Vermont Sex Offender Registry requested the Vermont State Police to do a registry check on Raymond Kitchens. During the investigation it was learned Kitchens moved from his residence in Barnet in December 2024 without notifying the Vermont Sex Offender Registry within three days of moving which is a violation. On 9/5/25, Kitchens came to the barracks and was cited into Caledonia County Court for 9/8/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
