BCI A-Troop East/Sex Offender Registry violation

CASE#: 25A4007781

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: BCI A-Troop East

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: December 2024

VIOLATION: Sex offender registry violation

ACCUSED: Raymond Kitchens

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

In August 2025 the Vermont Sex Offender Registry requested the Vermont State Police to do a registry check on Raymond Kitchens. During the investigation it was learned Kitchens moved from his residence in Barnet in December 2024 without notifying the Vermont Sex Offender Registry within three days of moving which is a violation. On 9/5/25, Kitchens came to the barracks and was cited into Caledonia County Court for 9/8/25 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks