S. 1318, Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act

S. 1318 would authorize annual appropriations of $500,000 for 10 years to the American Battle Monuments Commission for the purpose of providing grants to nonprofit organizations. The commission maintains American military cemeteries and memorials outside of the United States. Grant recipients would use the funds to identify the graves of Jewish U.S. service members who are buried in those cemeteries under headstones or markers that incorrectly indicate they were not Jewish. CBO estimates that implementing the grant program would cost $5 million over the 2025-2035 period. Such spending would be subject to the appropriation of the specified amounts.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 700 (veterans benefits and services).

Table 1.

Estimated Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 1318

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

    
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2025-2030

2025-2035

Estimated Authorization

0

1

*

1

*

1

*

1

*

1

*

3

5

Estimated Outlays

0

1

*

1

*

1

*

1

*

1

*

3

5

* = between zero and $500,000.

On August 8, 2025 CBO transmitted a cost estimate for H.R. 2701, the Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs on July 23, 2025. H.R. 2701 would authorize grants for nonprofits for five years, rather than the 10-year period specified in S. 1318. H.R. 2701 would reduce direct spending for VA pensions; S. 1318 would not affect those benefits.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

S. 1318, Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act

