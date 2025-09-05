Rodeo Realty Introduces a Designer-Done Brentwood Estate of Exceptional Scale and Craftsmanship

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly constructed designer farmhouse of remarkable scale and sophistication has been introduced to the Brentwood market, setting a new standard for luxury living on the Westside. Built by the acclaimed GME Development, one of Los Angeles’ most respected luxury builders, this over 10,200-square-foot gated estate with seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms is situated on nearly 12,000 square feet of flat land in one of Brentwood’s most sought-after cul-de-sacs, ideally positioned south of Sunset Boulevard and north of San Vicente.

Exemplifying craftsmanship and architectural excellence, the estate was designed with both grand entertaining and effortless daily living in mind. The residence features a breathtaking primary wing with nearly 14-foot vaulted ceilings, a private outdoor lounge with fireplace, dual walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired bath clad in imported Italian stone. Additional bedroom suites and a full laundry room further enhance the home’s functionality.

The main level is defined by soaring 12-foot ceilings, a dramatic formal living area with a statement bar, and seamless indoor-outdoor integration through oversized Fleetwood sliding glass pocket doors. At its center lies a world-class Molteni kitchen outfitted with Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances, complemented by a concealed chef’s kitchen and walk-in pantry. Imported finishes from Milan’s most prestigious design houses, Venetian plaster walls, and refined volumes underscore the estate’s commitment to international design excellence.

The lower level introduces rare natural light through a full-length light well, illuminating a private sanctuary that includes two guest bedrooms, a 5K home theater, a fully equipped gym, a spa and massage room, a wine cellar, and an expansive recreation lounge with direct access to the backyard.

Outdoors, the estate offers fully privatized, professionally landscaped grounds, highlighted by a 40-foot pool and spa, a heated dining terrace, a complete outdoor kitchen, and mature greenery for total seclusion. A detached 800-square-foot ADU with its own address provides versatile accommodations for guests, staff, or office use.

Additional features include six HVAC zones, elevator access across all levels, a gated motor court, and zero-step entry for accessibility.

Located just moments from Brentwood’s premier dining, shopping, and cultural destinations—including Katsuya, Jon & Vinny’s, the beloved farmers market, and the Brentwood Country Club—this estate also resides within the sought-after Kenter Canyon School District.

A fully turnkey masterpiece, the residence represents an extraordinary opportunity to own one of the Westside’s most significant new offerings, blending timeless design integrity with contemporary comfort in the heart of Brentwood.



