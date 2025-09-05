Thrive Media Group Named Best SEO & Web Design Agency in North Georgia for 2025

Award Winning Web Design

Thrive Media Group earns 2025 Best SEO & Web Design Agency in North Georgia for affordable, results-driven web design and SEO that grow businesses online.

We are honored to receive this recognition. This award, along with our 5-star reviews, is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering top-notch web design & SEO tailored to our clients' needs.” — Hallman, Owner

CALHOUN, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Media Group, a leading digital marketing agency, has been recognized as the Best SEO & Web Design Agency in North Georgia for 2025 by BusinessMeritBoard.com™. This prestigious award highlights the company’s dedication to delivering top-tier digital marketing services that help businesses grow, rank higher on Google, and attract more customers.

Specializing in building and maintaining high-performing websites, Thrive Media Group offers a complete suite of in-house services, including UX/UI design, branding, e-commerce development, local SEO, videography, Google Business Listing optimization, 360° virtual tours, drone services, and paid advertising campaigns. Their turnkey marketing solutions, tailored to each client, are where the true magic happens.

"Every business is unique. Their marketing strategies should be too," said Hallman, Owner and Lead Designer of Thrive Media Group. "If our clients don’t succeed, we don’t succeed."

Confident in their expertise, Thrive Media Group provides a 90-day money-back guarantee on SEO services—if a client’s website key performance indicators don’t improve, the service is fully refunded.

With a skilled team and a client-focused approach, Thrive Media Group has earned a 5-star Google rating, with clients praising their professionalism, responsiveness, and measurable results. “Thrive Media Group has done an excellent job improving our website. They are extremely responsive and continually work to help us achieve our goals,” said Alan Dewberry of TileFactory.com. From small businesses to large commercial clients, Thrive Media Group consistently strengthens online presence and improves search engine rankings.

The Business Merit Board™, an organization that recognizes excellence across industries, acknowledged Thrive Media Group’s exceptional performance in web design and SEO. The award reflects the company’s commitment to measurable results, continuous adaptation to the latest digital marketing trends and technologies, and the creation of beautiful, high-performing websites.

From its humble beginnings, Thrive Media Group has grown into a trusted partner and marketing powerhouse with a proven track record for businesses seeking to rank higher and attract more customers. With its award-winning services, comprehensive offerings, 5-star reputation, and results-driven guarantee, Thrive Media Group continues to lead the North Georgia digital marketing space. The company also provides free consultations, website audits, and SEO tools to help businesses identify opportunities for improvement.

For more information about Thrive Media Group and its award-winning services, visit www.thrivemediagrp.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.