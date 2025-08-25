Southern Home Outlet storefront showcasing the area's largest rug and antique outlet. Showroom interior with vendor booths and antique displays. Wide selection of 12x15 rugs in Dalton, GA—the Carpet Capital of the World.

Southern Home Outlet sets the standard in Dalton for unique rugs and antiques—pairing quality products with attentive service.” — BusinessMeritBoard™ 2025

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a head-to-head comparison of Dalton’s leading rug and antique retailers, Southern Home Outlet has been awarded Best Rug & Antique Selection in Dalton, GA for 2025 by BusinessMeritBoard.com™. Customers consistently praise the knowledgeable staff, attentive service, and their ability to help find the “perfect rug” or a standout antique.

Family-owned by Josh and Jessi Gowan, Southern Home Outlet has quickly become Dalton’s premier destination for rugs and antiques. Since acquiring the 40-year-old store in May 2023, the Gowans have expanded the business to include flooring and a vibrant merchant market with more than 50 vendors.

Unlike general flooring or furniture stores, Southern Home Outlet specializes in unique rugs and antiques that blend craftsmanship, quality, and affordability. The showroom features styles ranging from traditional and oriental to bohemian, Art Deco, and minimalist. Customers also enjoy access to trusted brands such as Karastan, Surya, Feizy, and Jaipur Living.

In addition to rugs and antiques, Southern Home Outlet offers flooring from popular brands like COREtec and United Weavers. Shoppers can explore the curated Dalton showroom or browse an extensive online selection, with fast, free shipping anywhere in the continental U.S.

With its combination of exclusive selection, trusted brands, and personalized guidance, Southern Home Outlet stands out as Dalton’s go-to destination for rugs and antiques in 2025.

