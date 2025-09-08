Victra Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. This year, 68% of employees said Victra is a Great Place To Work – 11 points higher than the average U.S. company.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victra is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Workfor the first time! The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at COMPANY. This year, 68% of employees said it’s a Great Place To Work – 11 points higher than the average U.S. company.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Victra stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."“This recognition means the world because it comes directly from our people. As a leader, I’m incredibly proud of the culture we’ve built together—one rooted in our Core Values of Performance, Integrity, Innovation, Collaboration, and Celebration,” said Rich Balot, Founder & CEO. “I am grateful to every team member who shared their experience to help us reach this milestone and continue to make Victra the best we can be.”According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.WE’RE HIRING!Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: careers.victra.comAbout VictraVictra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., is a leading retailer of wireless products and services, operating as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation’s largest and best-performing wireless network. Victra has more than 1,800 Verizon-branded retail stores across 50 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

