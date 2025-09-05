Lantern returns to Yaquina Bay Lighthouse as part of exterior restoration

NEWPORT, Oregon— The Yaquina Bay Lighthouse is expected to reopen soon after a $1.8 million exterior restoration.

A few weeks ago, crane operators carefully lifted the 11,000-pound lantern to the top of Yaquina Bay Lighthouse as part of the final stages of the historic building’s exterior restoration.

Dense fog surrounded the lighthouse, but there was no wind to impede the lantern’s progress to the top. The lift was previously postponed due to high winds.

It took less than five minutes for the crane to place the lantern. Crews secured the lantern to the lighthouse — its final resting place after traveling to Alabama and back for restoration. Allen Architectural Metals in Alabama is nationally renowned for its expertise in cast metal restoration.

As the scaffolding and plastic is removed from the lighthouse this month, visitors will see the results of the $1.8 million complete exterior restoration. The work included repairs to the roof framing, chimney, brick foundation, lantern, siding, doors and windows as well as a new roof and exterior paint to protect the more than 150-year-old structure from the elements.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will finish up the remaining carpentry work on the exterior, touch up small areas with paint and remove the scaffolding. We’re excited to reopen the historic structure to visitors,” said Brian McBeth, historic architecture project manager. “This restoration will help protect the lighthouse for generations to come."

The Yaquina Bay Lighthouse, built in 1871, is the only wooden lighthouse still intact on the Oregon Coast, and it’s the last example in the state of the combined lighthouse and living quarters

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) maintains hundreds of historic buildings across the state including four lighthouses: Cape Meares Lighthouse, Yaquina Bay Lighthouse, Heceta Head Lighthouse and Coquille River Lighthouse.

OPRD’s mission includes maintaining historic structures like the Yaquina Bay Lighthouse for the enjoyment and education of current and future generations.

Each biennium, the department spends a portion of its project funds on historic restoration and maintenance. Another upcoming project is the Cape Foulweather Gift Shop at Otter Crest.

For updates on lighthouse hours, visit the park page. Video and photos available in this folder.