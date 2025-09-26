‘Predator’ Star and Vietnam Veteran Richard Chaves Awarded 100% Disability Rating through VetComm

Richard Chaves poses with VetComm Richard Chaves and Kate Monroe Stop Waiting. Start Rating

Richard’s story is a powerful reminder that even our most visible American heroes can quietly face the same uphill battles as so many others when it comes to navigating the VA system.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm is proud to announce that Richard Chaves, U.S. Army veteran and acclaimed actor best known for his role as "Poncho" in the 1987 classic film "Predator," has officially received a 100% VA disability rating with the support and guidance of VetComm’s veteran advocacy team.Before his acting career, Chaves honorably served his country as a combat infantryman in the Vietnam War. Like many veterans, he carried both visible and invisible wounds of service long after returning home. Despite his Hollywood success, Chaves quietly faced the challenges of navigating the VA benefits system for years.Through the assistance of VetComm, Chaves successfully secured the full disability rating he rightfully earned, ensuring ongoing access to vital healthcare, resources and financial stability."I just couldn't have maneuvered it without you guys," Chaves said during a thankful visit to VetComm's headquarters. "I'm just ecstatic over the whole thing."Though he's reached a 100% rating, his journey isn't over yet. VetComm is continuing to guide and support Chaves as he fights to secure a Permanent and Total designation. "It's not over. We've got a ways to go. With your support, it's made it a lot easier and I feel a lot more comfortable about the whole thing," he said.Chaves joins the thousands of veterans nationwide who have successfully accessed their entitled benefits through VetComm’s educational resources and guidance.Veterans interested in learning more about VetCom's offerings can visit vetcomm.us About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-first organization specializing in Department of Veterans Affairs disability claim support services. The company offers step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VetComm’s claims advocates assist veterans in drafting, filing and responding to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to meet veterans’ unique needs, VetComm provides ongoing, personalized support throughout the VA claims process, empowering veterans to access the benefits they earned through their service.

