‘Paul Bunyan and Babe, The Blue Ox’ Featured at Minnesota’s Big Springs Farm 2025 Corn Maze
Big Springs Farm brings folklore to life with a 10-acre Paul Bunyan and Babe themed corn maze, pumpkin patches, flower field, hayride, slides, zipline and more.
When asked about this year’s fall festival, Pam Brown, co-owner of Big Springs Farm states, “We are excited to share with everyone our newest attraction, a paintball experience called ‘The Waterway Range’, and we hope you’ll try ‘Paul’s Snack-On-An-Axe’, a Northwoods lumberjack themed snack consisting of sliced ribeye, a brat, bacon and a side of real maple syrup”. Beyond the maze, Big Springs Farm offers a wide range of activities and attractions, including a lookout tower inside the corn maze, a barn made entirely of pumpkins, farm animals, two giant slides, a zipline swing, a fence maze, gravity box basketball, duck races, hayrides, and more.
Big Springs Farm is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 13th through Oct. 26th. The hours of operation in September are 10:00am to 7:00pm and in October are from 10:00am to 5:00pm. There is also an opportunity to experience the Corn Maze by Flashlight on Oct. 17th, 18th and 25th from 7:00 – 10:00pm. Visitors can purchase tickets online or at the farm. For more information, visit www.bigspringsfarmmn.com.
When asked who should attend Big Springs Farm this fall, Justin Brown, co-owner of Big Springs Farm said, “Anyone looking to enjoy a fun day on the farm. We invite families, friend groups of all ages and individuals looking to enjoy everything fall,” There is a wide variety of activities at the farm, so that every age group can find something to enjoy. Below is a complete list of Big Springs Farm fall festival activities:
Corn Maze – 10 acres and five miles of walking paths
Corn Maze by Flashlight – October 17th, 18th & 25th from 7:00-10:00pm
Mini Corn Maze
Barn Made of Pumpkins – Photo Opportunity
Sunflower Field – Maze and Photo Opportunity
Colored Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your Own
Traditional Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your Own
Fall Flower Field – Pick Your Own
Hayrides
Fence Maze- Twisted Tamarack
Corn Pit
Giant 100-Foot Slide
Giant Tunnel Slide
Paintball Shooting Range- The Waterway Range
Gravity Box Basketball
Jump Pad
Duck Races
Hand Crank Grain Auger- Harvest Hideout
Round Bale Jungle Gym
Zip-line Swing
Bubble Barn
Jumbo Corn Hole
Giant Chess Board Game
Fall Crafts and Décor
Farm Animals
Wall-Ball
Farm Labyrinth Game
Playground
3-D Tic Tac Toe
4-Way Teeter Totter
About Big Springs Farm
Big Springs Farm is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and flower field destination in Southeast Minnesota. Family-owned and family-farmed, the property is located near the tri-state corner of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, offering best-in-class corn mazes, pumpkin picking, hayrides, sunflower fields, farm animals, giant slides, a paintball range, and a zipline swing, among other fall farm experiences. Big Springs Farm provides a unique autumn destination for families and friends to celebrate the season. Learn more at www.bigspringsfarmmn.com
