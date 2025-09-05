‘Paul Bunyan and Babe, The Blue Ox’ Featured at Minnesota’s Big Springs Farm 2025 Corn Maze

Paul Bunyan and Babe, The Blue Ox are the stars of the show this year at Big Springs Farm 2025 Corn Maze and Fall Festival. This theme honors the American Folklore which tells stories of their incredible adventures in the Great Lakes Region and beyond.

Big Springs Farm brings folklore to life with a 10-acre Paul Bunyan and Babe themed corn maze, pumpkin patches, flower field, hayride, slides, zipline and more.

We hope you’ll try ‘Paul’s Snack-On-An-Axe’, a Northwoods lumberjack themed snack consisting of sliced ribeye, a brat, bacon and a side of real maple syrup.” — Pam Brown, Co-Owner of Big Springs Farm

LANESBORO, MN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Springs Farm is celebrating its fifth fall festival with a 10-acre corn maze dedicated to the legendary Paul Bunyan and Babe, The Blue Ox. Providing five miles of corn maze walking paths, the 2025 theme brings the larger-than-life folklore to a fall festival, complete with a pumpkin patch, flower fields, and two new themed concessions: Paul’s Snack-On-An-Axe and Babe’s Blue Lemonade Slushie. Guests can also wander through two pumpkin patches featuring more than one hundred varieties — from classic orange to colorful specialty pumpkins — and cut fresh blooms from the sunflower field (in September only) and the fall flower field, which continues through October until the first freeze.When asked about this year’s fall festival, Pam Brown, co-owner of Big Springs Farm states, “We are excited to share with everyone our newest attraction, a paintball experience called ‘The Waterway Range’, and we hope you’ll try ‘Paul’s Snack-On-An-Axe’, a Northwoods lumberjack themed snack consisting of sliced ribeye, a brat, bacon and a side of real maple syrup”. Beyond the maze, Big Springs Farm offers a wide range of activities and attractions, including a lookout tower inside the corn maze, a barn made entirely of pumpkins, farm animals, two giant slides, a zipline swing, a fence maze, gravity box basketball, duck races, hayrides, and more.Big Springs Farm is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 13th through Oct. 26th. The hours of operation in September are 10:00am to 7:00pm and in October are from 10:00am to 5:00pm. There is also an opportunity to experience the Corn Maze by Flashlight on Oct. 17th, 18th and 25th from 7:00 – 10:00pm. Visitors can purchase tickets online or at the farm. For more information, visit www.bigspringsfarmmn.com When asked who should attend Big Springs Farm this fall, Justin Brown, co-owner of Big Springs Farm said, “Anyone looking to enjoy a fun day on the farm. We invite families, friend groups of all ages and individuals looking to enjoy everything fall,” There is a wide variety of activities at the farm, so that every age group can find something to enjoy. Below is a complete list of Big Springs Farm fall festival activities:Corn Maze – 10 acres and five miles of walking pathsCorn Maze by Flashlight – October 17th, 18th & 25th from 7:00-10:00pmMini Corn MazeBarn Made of Pumpkins – Photo OpportunitySunflower Field – Maze and Photo OpportunityColored Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your OwnTraditional Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your OwnFall Flower Field – Pick Your OwnHayridesFence Maze- Twisted TamarackCorn PitGiant 100-Foot SlideGiant Tunnel SlidePaintball Shooting Range- The Waterway RangeGravity Box BasketballJump PadDuck RacesHand Crank Grain Auger- Harvest HideoutRound Bale Jungle GymZip-line SwingBubble BarnJumbo Corn HoleGiant Chess Board GameFall Crafts and DécorFarm AnimalsWall-BallFarm Labyrinth GamePlayground3-D Tic Tac Toe4-Way Teeter TotterAbout Big Springs FarmBig Springs Farm is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and flower field destination in Southeast Minnesota. Family-owned and family-farmed, the property is located near the tri-state corner of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, offering best-in-class corn mazes, pumpkin picking, hayrides, sunflower fields, farm animals, giant slides, a paintball range, and a zipline swing, among other fall farm experiences. Big Springs Farm provides a unique autumn destination for families and friends to celebrate the season. Learn more at www.bigspringsfarmmn.com

