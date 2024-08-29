Big Springs Farm Unveils Norwegian Inspired Corn Maze and Giant Gnomes for 2024 Fall Festival
Located near Lanesboro, Minnesota, Big Springs Farm chose to honor the ancestry of the region with a Norwegian theme for their 2024 Corn Maze and Fall Festival.
This year's Norwegian themed corn maze sits on ten acres and provides a total of five miles of walking paths. There are over 100 different varieties of pumpkins between a traditional pumpkin patch and a colored variety pumpkin patch for you to find the perfect pumpkins for your home. The sunflower field will be in bloom exclusively in September, and the fall cut flower field will run through September into October until it freezes. Other Big Springs Farm experiences include a look-out tower inside the corn maze, an incredible photo opportunity at the barn made of pumpkins, farm animals, two big slides, a zipline swing, gravity box basketball, duck races, hayrides and more.
Big Springs Farm is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 27. The hours of operation in September are 10:00am to 7:00pm and in October are from 10:00am to 5:00pm. There is also an opportunity to experience the Corn Maze by Flashlight on Oct. 18, 19 and 26 from 7:00 – 10:00pm. Visitors can purchase tickets online or at the farm. For more information, visit www.bigspringsfarmmn.com.
“Everyone is welcome here. We have created a space on our farm for you and your family to spend time playing together, and we hope you will take that opportunity this fall,” said Justin Brown, co-owner of Big Springs Farm. There are a wide variety of activities at the farm, so every age group can find something that they really enjoy. Below is a complete list of Big Springs Farm fall festival activities:
Corn Maze – 10 acres and five miles of walking paths
Corn Maze by Flashlight – October 18, 19 & 26 from 7:00-10:00pm
Mini Corn Maze
Barn Made of Pumpkins – Photo Opportunity
Sunflower Field – Photo Opportunity
Colored Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your Own
Traditional Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your Own
Fall Flower Field – Pick Your Own
Hayrides
Corn Pit
Giant 100-Foot Slide
Giant Tunnel Slide
Gravity Box Basketball
Jump Pad
Duck Races
Round Bale Jungle Gym
Zip-line Swing
Jumbo Corn Hole
Fall Crafts and Décor
Farm Animals
Wall-Ball
Farm Labyrinth Game
Playground
3-D Tic Tac Toe
4-Way Teeter Totter
About Big Springs Farm
Big Springs Farm is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and flower field destination in Southeast Minnesota. Family-owned and family-farmed, they are located near the tri-state corner of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, offering best-in-class corn mazes, pumpkin picking, hayrides, sunflower field, farm animals, big slides and a zip-line swing among other fall farm experiences. Big Springs Farm provides a unique fall experience at their working farm; to learn more, visit www.bigspringsfarmmn.com.
