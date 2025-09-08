Americase to Host International Lithium-Ion Battery Safety, Regulations & Innovation Symposium in Waxahachie, Texas

Two-Day Event Features Live Battery Safety and Packaging Performance Demonstrations, Regulatory Updates, and Expert Panels

Battery technology is evolving rapidly, and so are the safety and compliance challenges that come with it.” — Robby Kinsala, President and CEO at Americase

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase, a global leader in the design and manufacture of custom packaging solutions for hazardous materials and high-value goods, announced it will host the Lithium-Ion Battery Safety, Regulations & Innovation Symposium in partnership with Shmuel De-Leon Energy on October 27–28, 2025, at Americase Headquarters: 6200 N-I35E, Waxahachie, TX, 75165.

Event Highlights Include: live demonstrations—battery safety testing, fire containment and packaging performance; interactive sessions led by industry experts; industry panel discussing lithium-ion safety developments, emerging technologies, and an interactive Q&A session with the audience; regulatory updates—the latest compliance rules for safe transport and storage of lithium batteries, and recent changes in the regulatory landscape affecting lithium batteries; battery end-of-life planning; facility safety and preparedness strategies; and ample networking – opportunities for industry professionals to make new business contacts and have in-depth discussions with the presenters. To see a full list of speakers and panelists, go here.

The event will be attended by battery industry and electrochemistry professionals, data center managers, insurance providers, logistics and 3PL providers, fire code officials, facilities managers, EHS managers, founders of technology start-ups, investors, and academic researchers.

Registration fee is $595. There is also an optional online DOT Certification available at no additional cost. Register here.

“Battery technology is evolving rapidly, and so are the safety and compliance challenges that come with it,” says Robby Kinsala, President and CEO at Americase. “This symposium brings together leading experts to share practical strategies, regulatory insights, and innovations that will shape the future of battery safety and help participants stay ahead of industry and regulatory trends.”

In addition to the educational content, the event features networking opportunities, providing a valuable platform for building connections across the battery community.

“A single misstep in battery safety can set companies back significantly,” says Shmuel De-Leon, Founder and CEO of Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. “This event is designed to provide attendees with indispensable, actionable insights into the rapidly evolving battery landscape.”

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. For more information visit: https://www.americase.com

About Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd.

Founded in 2010 and located in Hod-Hasharon, Israel, Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. provides battery consulting services to customers around the world. Led by internationally-renowned battery expert, Shmuel de-Leon, the company develops unique battery and battery-related products – and the services needed to support them. These unique products and services are designed to save customers time, effort, and resources, creating the most optimal battery solution possible. The need for EV, ESS, and portable applications is the driving force behind the strong demand for battery solutions, and Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd. works with more than 2,500 customers around the world to meet that demand. For more information visit: https://www.sdle.co.il/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.