9th Circuit overturns Alameda County law restricting observers from sideshows

Alameda County is violating a reporter’s constitutional rights by prohibiting him and other spectators from standing within 200 feet of the automobile street stunts known as sideshows, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

