Witness’s Reference to Accused’s ‘Moniker’ Didn’t Require Mistrial to Be Declared, C.A. Holds

A judge, after a police officer referred in testimony to the defendant’s “moniker,” properly admonished the witness, outside the presence of the jury, to use, instead, the word “nickname,” Div. Eight of the Court of Appeal for this district said yesterday, holding that this sufficiently guarded against further prejudice and that declaring a mistrial—on the theory that the term that was used connotes gang membership—was not required.

