Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,601 in the last 365 days.

Witness’s Reference to Accused’s ‘Moniker’ Didn’t Require Mistrial to Be Declared, C.A. Holds

A judge, after a police officer referred in testimony to the defendant’s “moniker,” properly admonished the witness, outside the presence of the jury, to use, instead, the word “nickname,” Div. Eight of the Court of Appeal for this district said yesterday, holding that this sufficiently guarded against further prejudice and that declaring a mistrial—on the theory that the term that was used connotes gang membership—was not required.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Witness’s Reference to Accused’s ‘Moniker’ Didn’t Require Mistrial to Be Declared, C.A. Holds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more